Positive relationships throughout COVID required a little flexibility

SAN DIEGO, January 5, 2021– While 2020 has come to a close and a brand new year has begun, we think back on what we learned about the importance of having a positive relationship during a stressful year.

COVID changed our entire way of life, and quite possibly our way of thinking and feeling

There is no doubt that, as home life has become more central, more and more Americans are working from home, teaching children from home and living more day-to-day from home.

Virtually and literally speaking, technology has enabled the ability to stay in touch and engaged both professionally and personally.

Though a tremendous adjustment and initial inconvenience, many Americans are finding that being forced to stay home may have its upsides.





Slowing down and commuting less, productivity has not come to a standstill for those fortunate enough to be employed.

Surrounded more by close personal ties, interpersonal communication skills become ever-more essential, as Americans adjust to less frantic daily lives.

Those we spend our time with have a significant impact on our emotional and therefore overall health.

As energy shifts from me to we, finding balance with personal desires and needs demands balance with the needs of those whom we reside.

Shared space on the home front becomes smaller as personal relationships become larger

The difference between sacrificing individuality versus the need to compromise for others is no easy feat, and at the heart of it for most is the need to be valued and fundamentally liked.

Positive relationships

Published by Your Tango, the following “12 Habits of Likeable People” are helpful tips for enriching personal relationships, personal development and finding a new type of balance:

1. They validate other people’s emotions whether they agree with them or not.

2. They ask important questions and create a mutual bond of shared interests while communicating caring.

3. They look the other in the eye communicating interest and respect for thoughts and feelings.

4. They put their phones away to allow genuine and engaging conversation.





5. They are consistent in willingness to be present and genuine.

6. They do not try to elicit emotional reaction from others and recognize that genuine feelings of empathy, compliments and the like remain real and not coerced.

7. They do not project and are unconcerned about comparing themselves against their relationships and accept individuality.

8. They speak with precision, providing clarity about what is being communicated honestly and the intent for mutual understanding

9. They are not looking to convert anyone to their system of beliefs or opinions.

10. They focus on the big picture and choose to be emotionally safe and physically comfortable to be around.

11. They make an effort to be understanding and not for an opportunity to place themselves above others.

12. They work on themselves and are honest about apologizing or admitting wrong or hurtful words or behavior, which creates mutual trust.

Being a genuine and transparent person with those cared about the most can bring happiness and peace of mind.

Home would ideally be the safest place in all the world, and those with whom it is shared the greatest human gift of all

Feeling heard, accepted, significant and cared for can be transformational and life-enriching especially through life’s ups and downs.

If anything, COVID has demonstrated the importance of human relationships simply by virtue of placing them at risk.

There is no better time than now to value the relationships we have and continue to strive to foster them in positive ways, even if it requires reorganizing our space.

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

(Main image: Thanks to Artyom Korshunov @korart for making this photo available freely on Unsplash 🎁

https://unsplash.com/photos/dc4xdNy9Ro8 )