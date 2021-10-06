Pfizer employees on natural immunity: I work for an evil corporation

NEW YORK: Project Veritas has posted three videos as part of its #ExposePharma series on Covid-19 vaccines and vaccine mandates. This past weekend it posted Part 4. The video has already had millions of views across multiple websites on the Internet. October 4th Project Veritas released a video in its Covid-19 vaccine investigative series. That video includes the bombshell hidden video admissions of three Pfizer higher-level scientists admitting that human antibodies lead to equal, if not better, protection against the virus compared to the vaccines. The video contains the testimony of three Pfizer scientists caught on hidden video; Nick Karl a Pfizer biochemist, Chris Croce a senior associate scientist, and scientist Rahul Khandke.

Project Veritas president James O’Keefe posted a video Tuesday showing him at an outdoor restaurant where he confronted one of the scientists who he recorded as Mr. Karl. He said nothing to O’Keefe as he walked to his car and drove away.

BREAKING: Pfizer Scientist Nick Karl Confronted By James O’Keefe Over Shocking ‘Natural Immunity’ Admission#ExposePfizer$PFE pic.twitter.com/i4KwOV8OOy — Stefanie Kammerman/The Stock Whisperer (@VolumePrintcess) October 5, 2021



Mr. O’Keefe said that the scientists’ “expressed views run contrary to the current public policy affecting millions of people.” This is a real concern. We are supposed to be following the science according to Dr. Anthon Fauci but, apparently, there are two versions of the science now!

Pfizer Scientist: ‘Your Antibodies Are Better Than The Vaccine’ – 10 Minutes

Video introduction:

Karl:

“When somebody is naturally immune, like, they got Covid… um, they probably have better, like, not better but more antibodies against the virus. Because what the vaccine is… is, like I said, that protein… that’s just on the outside. So it’s just one antibody against one specific part of the virus. When you actually get the virus, you’re going to start producing antibodies against, like multiple pieces of the virus… and not only just like that outside portion, like the inside portion, the actual virus. So, your antibodies are probably better at that point than the vaccination.”

Near the conclusion of the intro section of the video, Mr. Karl admits, “Oh, God, I signed NDAs (non-disclosure agreements) against this,” an indication that Big Pharma is working hard to control the lockstep narrative of this Covid-19 pandemic and their vaccines as the cure.

The main portion of the video opens with this exchange:

Khandke:

We’re like bred and taught to be like… like, ‘Vaccine is safer than actually getting Covid.’ Honestly, we had to do so many seminars on this. You have no idea. Like, we have to sit there for hours and hours and listen to like, be like, ‘you cannot talk about this in public.’

Later

Khandke:

Logically though, if you have antibodies built up… like you should be able to prove that you have those built up, and just be, like, I don’t know…

Maybe potentially that’s… that doesn’t seem that crazy.

PV Journalist:

I had Covid. And I have monster immunity after eight months so I just got checked last month for antibodies.

Croce:

I mean, that’s no worries. Same thing with my brother.

PV Journalist:

So, should I get the vaccine?

Croce:

Wait.

PV Journalist:

Until when?

Croce:

If your immunity starts to wane, then get vaccinated.

PV Journalist:

So, I’m well protected?

Croce:

Yeah.

PV Journalist:

Like as much as the vaccine?

Croce:

Probably more.

PV Journalist:

How so? Like, how much more?

Croce:

I mean… So, when we came out with, let’s see… So, right now we’re seeing an increase in the Delta variant. Mostly not because of the variant. Because of immune… their… basically their antibodies are waning. So they’re still protected, but not have that 95 percent efficacy. It’s more like 70 percent. So, you’re being… you’re protected most likely longer since there was a natural response.

Croce:

So basically they’re trying to keep track of everyone that’s been vaccinated… versus the census of how many people are actually reported. So, I mean they’re trying to get their numbers but still, you shouldn’t have to show anything which is basically, in my opinion, a violation of HIPAA. No one has the right to ask you if you’ve been vaccinated. It’s an invasion of privacy.

PV Journalist:

Serious?

Croce:

I don’t agree with it.

PV Journalist:

How do we get the unvaccinated, vaccinated?

Croce:

I feel like what they’re doing… Like… For instance, like the city (New York) needs, like vax cards and everything. It’s just like about making it so inconvenient for, like, unvaccinated people… to the point where they’re just like f*ck it, I’ll get it. You know?

PV Journalist:

What do you mean?

Croce:

Like, if you are restricting people that are unvaccinated from doing anything, and then like, vaccinated people are allowed to do anything they want, eventually, they are going to be like, f*ck, let me just get vaccinated.

Later

Croce:

I mean, you have multiple companies that were basically given a crap ton of money to product vaccines (Operation Warp Speed) and they’re pushing them.

PV Journalist:

So what happens to the monoclonal antibody treatments?

Croce:

Pushed to the side.

PV Journalist:

Why?

Croce:

Money. It’s disgusting.

Later

Croce:

You’re not wearing a wire, right?

PV Journalist:

No (laugher). Do you want to check?

Later

Croce:

I still feel like I work for an evil corporation cause it comes down to profits in the end and I mean, I’m there to help people not to make millions and millions of dollars. So I mean, that’s the moral dilemma.

PV Journalist:

Did you say, ‘Billions and billions?’

Croce:

I’m trying to be… (laughs) Nice!

PV Journalist:

No, I hear you. I hear you, I do. I mean, I’ll still give you a hard time about it.

Croce:

Basically, our organization is run on COVID money now.

PV Journalist:

How so?

Croce:

By… it netted, like, over 15 billion (dollars American) last year.

Republican Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, who also happens to be a medical doctor, has seemingly been smelling blood in the water when he learned of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s connection to research involving gain of function viruses and their related cures before the pandemic began in 2019.

He has increased the fevered pitch of the debate over vaccines versus natural immunity announcing he will not be receiving the vaccine.

As President Biden and Democratic governors and mayors implement sweeping Covid-19 vaccination mandates most Americans see as both unconstitutional and illegal, may are looking to Rand Paul to save the day.

Dr. Paul has been on the offensive accusing Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra last week of ‘being dishonest about naturally acquired immunity,’ when he said,

“The vast preponderance of scientific studies, dozens and dozens, show robust long-lasting immunity after Covid-19 infection.”

Senator Paul cited a large Israeli study released in August that found people who had been infected with SARS-CoV-2 were ‘much less likely than never-infected, vaccinated people to get Delta, develop symptoms from it, or become hospitalized with serious Covid-19,’ according to the journal ‘Science’.

Senator Paul has also been made aware that many parts of the world are now seeing more of the vaccinated in hospitals than the unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, as if the Democrats were circling their wagons as Senator Paul went on the warpath again, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky released a study of infections in Kentucky. That study showing that ‘unvaccinated individuals are more than twice as likely to be re-infected with Covid-19 than those who were fully vaccinated after initially contracting the virus.’

Such studies are increasingly viewed suspect as misinformation by the general population, not just because of their timing and intended targets but because of news to the contrary from around the world.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky has said,

“If you have had COVID-19 before, please still get vaccinated. This study shows you are twice as likely to get infected again if you are unvaccinated. Getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others around you, especially as the more contagious Delta variant spreads around the country.”

The CDC has reported that 65.6% of the U.S. population age 12 and older has been fully vaccinated but many Americans feel that figure is suspect. Random surveys have shown the opposite to be true. The FDA trials are now said to be underway for vaccines for younger children. Many scientists are adamantly against this as was revealed in a previous Project Veritas hidden video of their #ExposePharma series.

As far as the safety of the vaccine goes…

We here at CDN were recently sent this very moving video of supposed people who advocated taking the Covid-19 vaccines and soon thereafter passed away for unspecified reasons. Because we could not track down the source and do a proper interview of the person, or persons, to produce this video, we are simply leaving it here for your review without comment.

We welcome anybody who might offer us more information on this video.

“Shortlist of Covid-19 vaccine believers who are now dead. They endorsed the jab, they got the shots, and soon after passed away ‘unexpectedly'”.

