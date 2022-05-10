Naomi Judd ‘s suicide shines a spotlight on mental health

SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2022 – Mental health issues may not always be visible in some instances, but in Naomi Judd’s case, the country music performer had documented her struggle in her memoir. In River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope, we learn about Naomi’s battle with Severe Treatment-Resistant Depression, sadly it was a war Naomi Judd would ultimately lose.

Mental Health Awareness Month 2022

Since 1949, the organization Mental Health America has been offering screenings, events and toolkits to the media and the masses.

On April 30, 2021, the Biden administration issued a mental health proclamation, which was duly noted by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing.

“‘A Proclamation on National Mental Health Awareness Month’ [recognized] May as National Mental Health Awareness Month. In addition, 34 states have released similar proclamations, declaring May as Mental Health Awareness Month statewide.”

The Covid-19 epidemic along with preexisting homelessness, i.e., pre-COVID homelessness, the rising cost of fuel, food prices, and instability among other nations has put a mental strain on many Americans. Situations of this magnitude can lead to depression, suicidal thoughts, and other forms of mental illnesses.





“Mental health refers to cognitive, behavioral and emotional well-being. It is all about how people think, feel and behave,” says MedicalNewsToday.

Today nearly 50 million Americans suffer from a severe form of mental illness.

“I found that with depression, one of the most important things you could realize is that you’re not alone. You’re not the first to go through it; you’re not going to be the last to go through it.”

-The Rock

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) defines well-being as follows:

Physical well-being.

Economic well-being.

Social well-being.

Development and activity.Emotional well-being.

Psychological well-being.

Life satisfaction.

Domain (relevance/purpose) specific satisfaction.

Engaging activities and work.

Essentially, a sense of mental health and mental well-being provides a framework for self-actualization. This, in turn, enables such individuals to contribute to the world around them. Further, it provides them with the ability to cope with life’s stressors. Additionally, those in a state of well-being have a normal ability to cope with everyday life with the absence of negative emotions.

But problematically, life balance and satisfaction during stressful times like the Covid-19 epidemic has tested all Americans. For many Americans, even those used to a sense of well-being, it might prove surprisingly easy to lose that sense entirely or at least in part.

During Mental Health Month 2022, look into warning signs of developing mental illness.

The late Robin Williams made the following remarkably candid and revealing observation.

“Beautiful fake smile. All it takes is a beautiful fake smile to hide an injured soul and they will never notice how broken you really are.”

The initial signs indicating the onset or presence of mental illness may or may not be subtle. But if they persist in an individual, friends and family should not ignore them. “Let’s Talk About It,” an article published online at MentalHealth.gov, pinpoints some key warning signs of real or potential mental illness.

Eating or sleeping too much or too little.

Pulling away from people and usual activities.

Having low or no energy.

Feeling numb or like nothing matters.

Having unexplained aches and pains.

Feeling helpless or hopeless.

Smoking, drinking or using drugs more than usual.

Feeling unusually confused, forgetful, on edge, angry, upset, worried, or scared.

Yelling or fighting with family and friends.

Experiencing severe mood swings that cause problems in relationships.

Having persistent thoughts and memories you can’t get out of your head.

Hearing voices or believing things that are not true.

Thinking of harming yourself or others.

Inability to perform daily and routine tasks.

What to do if you know someone experiencing any of these mental health symptoms?

If either you or anyone you know experiences any of the symptoms listed above, you or they should contact a mental health provider immediately and reach out for assistance. But in the meantime, the following links offer some useful advice in coping with this situation.

Mental Health America believes that accepting reality is a good first step in maintaining positive emotional well-being.

Adapting to life’s good and not-so-good occurrences is a critical way of gaining perspective in a sound way.

The ability to effectively deal with anger and frustration will lead to greater internal harmony, and help prevent destructive behaviors towards oneself and/or others.

Getting out of thinking traps that can create a cycle of unending negativity which clouds recognizing what is positive and good.

Change is inevitable in life, there are some changes that are undesirable and need to be viewed with perspective for achieving serenity.

“What I would tell kids going through anxiety, which I have and can relate to, is that you’re so normal. Everyone experiences a version of anxiety or worry in their lives, and maybe we go through it in a different or more intense way for longer periods of time, but there’s nothing wrong with you.”

-Emma Stone

Free mental health testing availability during Mental Health Month 2022 and beyond.

Mental Health America provides free and simple mental health tests on its website for anyone to access and conduct a self-check. Significantly, most find this source easy to access, and it provides user-friendly guidance.

The following mental health resources may also prove helpful:

1. 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-TALK.

2. 24/7 Disaster Distress Helpline (800) 985-5990; or text TalkWithUs at 66746.

3. Veterans Crisis Line: (800) 273-8255; Press the number 1.

Shining light upon Mental Health Month 2021 offers an excellent opportunity for everyone to learn that they, their family and their friends can reach out and ask for help when experiencing mental health problems. Such outreach can help place life’s vicissitudes into perspective. Additionally, such mental health outreach may help troubled individuals learn to live with what may seem unthinkable, at least at any given time.

Change is a necessary part of being alive. Mental health could make this a positive experience.

Whatever you may discover along the way, the path to wellness and mental health could potentially lead to a more peaceful and fulfilling life.

All of us at LifeCycles express our condolences to the family of Naomi Judd who recently lost her battle with mental illness.

