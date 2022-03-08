May the spring equinox bring great light

SAN DIEGO, March 8, 2022– The spring equinox begins on March 20, 2022, at 11:33 am ET as the sun’s rays cross from the southern hemisphere into the northern hemisphere. This event marks the official first day of spring.

What does the spring equinox mean to those living in the northern hemisphere?

The sun is shining directly over the equator during that time–delighting both hemispheres with equal amounts of sunlight. Joyousness resounds as longer days of sunlight and warmer temperatures provide increased opportunities for maximizing life’s experiences.

Springtime activities increase with opportunities for greater varieties of outdoor recreation, more time to spend with family and friends, and more possibilities for parties and other social engagements.

Our bodies respond with glee as it soaks up springtime sun absorbing increased Vitamin D with its positive benefits for our bones, immune system, and well-being.

There is a spirit of renewal experienced by most as the gloom of winter gives way to the colors and sounds of springtime–replete with melodious birds, croaking frogs, baby animals, colorful flowers, new varieties of plants, vegetable life, and more.





“For oft, when on my couch I lie

in vacant or in pensive mood,

They flash upon that inward eye

Which is the bliss of solitude;

And then my heart with pleasure fills,

And dances with the daffodils.”

-William Wordsworth

Springtime blossoms with health benefits

According to the Medic Alert Foundation, there are a variety of Healthy Reasons to Love this Time of Year:

Boost to mental health from longer days and being outdoors provides positive emotional benefits. Visit the local grocer and discover springtime produce such as asparagus, peas, and springtime fruits.

More sunlight means more Vitamin D boosting bones, the immune system, muscles, and nerves.

Healthier Home-Open windows and allow springtime breezes to refresh the home.

Spring cleaning is an ideal time for bagging up unused clothing and other items to help others in need.

Exercise more-Springtime is a perfect time to restart favorite outdoor activities and recreation.

Get outside and enjoy this wonderful season

Springtime is nature’s evidence that renewal is entirely possible. Take the time to experience springtime’s sights, sounds, and smells.

Following in line with springtime’s queue, no matter how life might be at the time, there is always hope for renewal.

Springtime is the perfect time to inhale and experience the miracles of abounding new life.

Choose to reset, restart, and revel in the endless possibilities of being upward-moving and breaking through the frozen ground of winter and blossom into springtime.

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

Main image: Thanks to Sonia Cervantes @zonia for making this photo available freely on Unsplash 🎁

https://unsplash.com/photos/LcpCgQGY38A )