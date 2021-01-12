Maintaining a healthy weight throughout COVID is possible

SAN DIEGO, January 12, 2021– COVID has upheaved the American way of life overnight, and maintaining a healthy weight is affecting more people as we work from home. According to the CDC, obesity worsens the outcome of COVID-19.

From job loss, loss of business and being or not being essential, our work and business lives have changed, but also the various personal activities held most dear.

Many are working remotely and experiencing both positive and negative unintended consequences surrounding it, with many feeling relief from commuting stressors.

Daily there are numerous news stories and governmental directives relative to how to participate in the activities of everyday life with recommendations relative to what behaviors will protect it.





Have Americans been stripped of their freedom or are such directives leading to containment, and hopefully an end, to a life threatening virus?

As many are spending more and more time on the home front, personal adjustments may be necessary to accommodate closer proximities and schedule adjustments.

With no end in sight, it would be easy to rediscover cooking and favorite recipes. Exercise, especially at a gym, may be set aside as not as essential.

Maintaining a healthy weight may be the furthest thought from our mind and the comfort of relaxing more and being able to be more of the personal self may be compelling.

However, to maintain short- and long-term health finding alternatives to exercise is critical for a healthy body; and, being mindful of food intake is the greatest impact for maintaining a healthy weight.

What is healthy weight?

The CDC states, being above normal weight increases the risks of diseases, which could include some or more of the following:

-High blood pressure

-High cholesterol

-Diabetes

-Coronary heart disease





-Stroke

-Cancers

-Mental illness and disorders

Which dietary plan is right for you?

With so many diet plans to choose from, the solution could be as simple as choosing mindfulness as a permanent state of being. While maintaining a focus on the goal of optimal health.

Having a complete comprehension of your health as a baseline can be the result of receiving expert analysis. Seeking advice from medical or health care professionals can be helpful.

With a firm understanding of the health status today, and what if any corrective measures would be advised, losing weight might be part of the overall plan leading to improved health and well-being.

Losing weight could be as simple as counting calories each day, exercising throughout the week and stepping on the weight scales daily, all integrated into a lifestyle plan which is individually right.

Keep track of your progress

Keeping a personal journal of this journey of ever-increasing health is helpful not only emotionally but also by showcasing individual successes, daily progress, barriers and challenges, and the overall journal history by monitoring daily progress over time.

Weight loss requires mindfulness in most cases. A good place to begin is knowing your current weight and how many pounds you should lose to reach a healthy goal.

Healthline suggests you dedicate 1 day a week to weight loss and build upon that, by doing so you will be sticking to those resolutions you set on New Year’s Day.

Calculate your body mass index

Factors such as height, frame, sex and mitigating health conditions combined influence weight. Discovering body mass index (BMI) is one of the most popular techniques.

Body mass index calculates height and weight, thereby calculating what is considered normal weight.

To calculate your current score, add your height and weight to the BMI calculator and determine what range is appropriate.

If you are within a normal range, but on the high side, consider dropping a few pounds to reach a healthier weight. A healthy score is always worthy of celebration! Discovering your score and reaching out for healthful advice, are the first steps towards achieving better health and greater overall wellness.

Being mindful of health, therefore, is a daily priority. It is a personal choice, journey and commitment leading towards living an optimal life.

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

