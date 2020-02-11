Maintaining a healthy lifestyle for Heart Health Month and beyond

SAN DIEGO, February 11, 2020– February is Heart Health Month, and your heart needs a little TLC to keep it healthy and fully functioning.

HEART HEALTH MONTH AWARENESS

Americans are often prone to downplaying their own heart health risks. Yet according to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, heart disease accounts for one out of every four deaths in the United States.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has reacted to the increased risk of heart disease through the establishment of their Million Hearts initiative.

WATCH FOR HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE

It is estimated that 75 million Americans suffer from high blood pressure. People with high blood pressure, the CDC explains, are 3 times more likely to die from heart disease than those with normal blood pressure.





The CDC has been examining the signs and symptoms that signal the underlying causes of high blood pressure due to their belief that it is a major cause of heart disease.

MAINTAIN A HEALTHY LIFESTYLE

Part of the U.S. Department of Health, and Human Services (HHS), the Office of Disease Prevention offers these suggestions that can help you and your family live a heart-healthy lifestyle:

Eliminate salt in the diet by using salt substitutes such as spices

Encourage physical activity at home and during school’

Keep weight at a normal level

Control cholesterol and blood pressure

Consume alcohol in moderation

Maintain a heart-healthy diet

Consuming foods that are low in fat and cholesterol, while focusing on consuming fruits, vegetables, beans and whole grains could go a long way toward reducing an individual’s blood pressure and maintaining a healthy heart.

HEALTHY HEART TIPS

Smoking cessation is another key factor in maintaining an individual’s heart health. Even for long-time smokers, cutting out tobacco consumption has been clearly demonstrated to reduce the risk of heart disease as well as the risk for heart attacks.

In addition, monitoring blood pressure routinely throughout the year while under the supervision of a healthcare professional is extremely important in maintaining heart health. Normally, your family doctor or cardiologist will begin by establishing a baseline blood pressure reading.

From that point, your physician will follow up with periodic monitoring, to measure the effects of any progress you’ve made by adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle.

On the downside, there are very real and personal costs for refusing to pay attention to heart health. Individuals that ignore heart health will almost certainly undermine their chances to enjoy long-term health and a better quality of life.

HEART ATTACK WARNING SIGNS

“A heart attack feels like a hand squeezing your heart….it’s like the worst Charley Horse you can imagine-in your heart,” lamented a long-term smoker named Roosevelt in an article published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The American Heart Association offers warning signs for the onset of a heart attack. Anyone experiencing these signs should seek medical attention immediately.

Key signs:





Discomfort in the area of the heart or other areas of the upper body

Shortness of breath

Other signs, such as nausea and sweating

It is important to note that any warning sign or combination thereof could last just a few minutes before disappearing. Warning signs can also come and go or could manifest as pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain.

Oftentimes, heart attack symptoms experienced by women can be quite different than those experienced by men.

Overall, however, the best way to maintain heart health is to be proactive and to practice consistent and positive prevention measures.

Keeping heart health always in mind is the best way to boost the odds that any heart that might get broken will not turn out to be your own.

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!