Longevity makes blue zone Costa Rica a top destination for retirees

SAN DIEGO: Locational living ranks Costa Rica as the third most desirable country for expats retirees to live. Known for its beautiful beaches, natural resources, rich Nicoyan culture comprised of warm and friendly people, Nicoya Costa Rica boasts a plethora of individuals who live more than 100 years of age; and, represent the world’s highest number of centenarians worldwide, according to Forbes.

Eating healthy

Among the many natural gifts of Nicoya, and Costa Rica in general, is the variety of natural foods such as organic eggs, seafood, fruits, and vegetables which provide the basis for a healthy diet; and, avoid processed foods in the main. They Consume their largest meal early in the day, dinner is on the lighter side

Throughout their lives, Costa Ricans walk to their various destinations of choice, avoiding automobiles and resulting pollutants.





Enjoying fresh air and sunshine are commonplace

They are known for “La Vida”, or a philosophy of living holistically and activity-filled, while also doing most of their own chores. With a stable democracy, Costa Rica as an entire country adopted a pledge to make education and health care their priority several years ago, and now has one of the best healthcare systems in the world.

It is interesting to note that most do not take medications nor suffer from many of the maladies which are prevalent in industrial societies.

Nicoyans

Nicoyans, and Costa Ricans in general, are people-centric, placing relationships with family and friends foremost.

Intergenerational households are characteristic of their living conditions and lifestyle, providing built-in social support that lends itself to positive mental health.

According to Alvaro Cedeno Molinari, centenarian former Costa Rican Diplomat and ambassador, ”

“The proper mindset about longevity is not about aspiring to live to a very old age, but to enjoy the best quality of life possible during the last ten years we live.”

Growing in popularity, Costa Rica is visited by approximately 2.5 million tourists each year, who enjoy hiking, boating, scuba diving, and more, in addition to overall relaxation.

Costa Rica a hotspot for retirees

International Living, in compiling The Annual Global Retirement Index, assessed visa/residence, climate, health care, and cost of living factors, giving Costa Rica an overall total score of 85.3%. Thus ranking Costa Rica as the 3rd most desirable local to retire to in the world.

The research conducted by the Blue Zones made it clear that Nicoya, Costa Rica is home to the most aged population in the world.

Moreover, there is fact-based evidence to support which lifestyle factors tend to support longevity.

By understanding the principles and importance of diet, exercise, environmental factors, family and friends connections along with a healthy mindset, there is every opportunity to adopt Blue Zone research principles. To make lifestyle changes that may lead to better health, enriched well-being, and increased longevity.





