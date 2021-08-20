LifeSite and Truth For Health: Stop the Shot… The Rest of the Story

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Early this month LifeSite hosted a town hall conference with The Truth For Health Foundation, “Stop the Shot… The Rest of the Story.” Their website states,

“LifeSiteNews provides daily news reports on important developments related to life, family, faith, and culture in the United States, Canada, and around the world. We aim to empower our readers and viewers to fight the most crucial battles through news and education.”

Truth For Health Foundation is a non-profit organization that offers a “faith-based integrated [approach] to medical treatment, health, and healing services” and provides “truthful, balanced, medically sound, research-based information.”

This online streaming meeting featured Dr. Peter McCullough, Attorney Thomas Renz, Dr. Michael Yeadon, Catholic Sister Deidre Byrne, Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet, Dr. Jose Trasancos, as well as other prominent physicians, scientists, attorneys, and religious leaders. They discussed vital information related to the COVID-19 vaccines, clinical trials, and much more.





The video of the Livestream event has been seen by almost three-quarters of a million people since it was posted on August 4th.

Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet opened the 2-hour streaming event.

She is the President and CEO of Truth for Health Foundation. She is an independent physician who has been treating Covid-19 using drugs rather than vaccines. She said she is also treating mRNA-vaccinated people now suffering from side effects from these vaccinations.

She said,

“We are here today as an international team of physicians, scientists, clergy, and patient advocates. With our duty to the public to present medical information, scientific data, and vaccine risks, that have been kept hidden from the public by the CDC, by FDA, NIH, WHO, our own governmental officials, and even some of our major health systems in this country and other countries. In good conscience, we could not remain silent! We are the voice of the people who have been discounted, dismissed, and silenced! We are the voice of physicians who have also been silenced.”

She specifically signaled out the lawsuit of Baylor Scott & White Health. The case involves a Dallas doctor, Peter A. McCullough, a Covid-19 vaccine critic. (Baylor Scott & White sues COVID-19 vaccine skeptic Dallas doctor, demands he stop using its name). BSWH alleges McCullough reportedly continued to use his affiliation with Baylor Health in interviews and publications after he was no longer employed. McCullough’s response is that when speaking introductions including that he was with Baylor in his past, were made.

This was previously reported in another CDN news article. (‘Truth? Conspiracy? Theory? Are COVID vaccines harming Americans’)

Dr. Vilet announced Dr. Peter A. McCullough as the chief medical advisor of their public charity. She said,

“If our medical and scientific advisors are threatened for presenting accurate information to the public, that is direct interference with the foundation’s fiduciary responsibility to the public and we will not tolerate it. Physicians also have an ethical, medical and legal duty and responsibility to patients… to act in their benefit for the people seeking our medical information and patient education. When any health system, outside organization or other agency attempts to silence the medical advisors and officers of a public charity they are threatening the public good in the most egregious and dangerous way.”

It has been alleged that Dr. McCullough is only being sued to silence him as a Covid-19 vaccine critic. (‘Stop The Shot livestream from The Truth For Health Foundation’ – LifeSite News)

Breaking information was shared by the lead attorney Thomas Renz.

Renz, the lead attorney in a case against the Health and Human Services Department of the Biden Administration, began by offering new information. Including the underreporting of deaths and injuries related to the Covid-19 vaccine. Reporting is mandated via the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System or VAERS. Another thing that is being questioned is the rate of the number of Americans, approximately 70%, said to be vaccinated. A whistleblower has come forward to Attorney Rentz and claiming vaccines are being given to dead people to inflate this number.

The presentation included an update on a CDC Whistleblower affidavit, which indicates more than 45,000 actual deaths have taken place following the COVID shot, versus the VAERS reports of only 11,000.

Surveys done in 2020 found at least 50% of Americans said they would never take the experiment Covid vaccine in 2021 when it becomes available.

Attorney Renz has promised to go after those who try to punish or silence medical doctors who come to him. Some doctors have allegedly been threatened by losing their licenses from their state’s medical boards. This is clearly illegal and unethical! He is actively searching for whistleblowers as he prepares for trial. Contact him at his website

Attorney Renz said,

“So, here is your next shocking stat. We have confirmation now, just came in today, and this is confirmed by a whistleblower, who I absolutely trust and have vetted, that there are a number of people who are being counted as vaccinated that are actually already dead! We hear that 70% are vaccinated statistic. Of course this statistic has been up, it’s been down, it’s been all over. Okay we don’t know where that final number is going to come out… but we do know is that we have confirmed there are a number of vaccinated people who are actually dead. They were dead when they were vaccinated. This is a common tactic in healthcare fraud. It happened! Now we are trying to decide how big of an impact that is having on this 70% vaccination rate but what I feel pretty comfortable saying is that 70% vaccination rate is a lie… or at least incorrect.”

He went on to drop our jaws even further,

“I am going to bring out some more information. We have another whistleblower, and actually several more on this… It appears, based on our analysis, that many of this hospital we are hearing from and seeing… are seeing breakthrough patients that are admitted (people who are fully vaccinated) accounting for 40% or more of admissions for Covid and Covid related illnesses. Forty percent or more… is pretty amazing considering the government is telling us you won’t ever be admitted and you will be safe and effective if you get this forever, right? I have a credible report from a hospital worker that there have been several periods wherein her hospital 100% of the ICU patients were comprised of breakthrough cases. This is egregious! The lies we are hearing are unbelievable! But, this is consistent with what we are seeing out of the U.K. and Israel. In other countries, we are seeing this is what’s happening. It’s curious to me that according to our DHHS we are the only country in the world that is not seeing breakthrough cases and people hospitalized for breakthrough cases. Are Americans somehow immune to breakthrough cases? How is this happening?”

He concludes,

“I can tell you how I believe it is happening… I believe it is false, misleading information. I believe it is information designed to mislead people into taking a dangerous jab that should never have been authorized and is probably illegal!”

Previously undisclosed data from both Big Pharma-clinical trials and subsequent additional studies on the COVID jab related to specific, serious, immediate, and long-term impacts on fertility in both men and women was also discussed.

Attorney Rentz pleaded that all young people who wish to have children in the future refuse the vaccines immediately! This is because increasing evidence is coming out the vaccines lead to infertility.

New information about international lawsuits and theological implications of Covid-19 and its related vaccines all over the world was discussed.

Mainstream media continues to both, downplay or refuse to report, the negative side effects of the Covid-19 vaccines.

According to the CDC, there have been 39 confirmed cases of thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) among the 13 million people who received the Johnson & Johnson or Janssen Covid-19 vaccines.

TTS is a a rare and serious adverse event of blood clots that has caused death. There have also been 137 vaccinated reporting with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) among the 13 million who took the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine. As for those vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, the CDC confirmed 1,194 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis occurred among young people aged 30 and younger.

One very public figure to have an adverse reaction to the vaccine is guitarist Eric Clapton.

Clapton is stepping up his criticism of the U.K. government’s COVID-19 response, claiming that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine came with major side effects that seemed to threaten his ability to play guitar.

“I took the first jab of AZ and straight away had severe reactions which lasted ten days, I recovered eventually and was told it would be twelve weeks before the second one…” Clapton wrote in a letter to anti-lockdown activist Robin Monotti Graziadei.

“About six weeks later I was offered and took the second AZ shot, but with a little more knowledge of the dangers. Needless to say the reactions were disastrous, my hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks, I feared I would never play again, (I suffer with peripheral neuropathy and should never have gone near the needle.) But the propaganda said the vaccine was safe for everyone…”

Clapton appears to be describing an inflammatory condition called transverse myelitis, which had been linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine in clinical trials. Most patients are said to recover within 12 weeks of an attack.

In May Tucker Carlson of Fox News warned that the death toll from COVID vaccines had become increasingly high, as reported by Forbes magazine.

Carlson said,

“What is happening now, for whatever reason, is not even close to normal. It’s not even close to what we see in previous years with previous vaccines. Most vaccines are not accused of killing large numbers of people.”

Normal FDA policy is to stop a vaccine program when the death toll hits 50. These vaccines were known to have blown past that the first month they were widely given back in January 2021.

To ask questions or offer testimony related to your experiences of COVID-19 please email Info@TruthforHealth.org. Also, the organization is in need of donations to further its fight to protect the public.

If you are very interested in the possibility that this is a conspiracy, also see this web page: ‘Ultimate Proof: Covid-19 Was Planned to Usher in the New World Order’. The conference concludes with a prayer with clergy asking us all to pray to God. To remind us all God is the ultimate power throughout all of the evil and calamities of this world. This pastor’s words were reassuring including that God calls on us to act in the face of wrongdoing. He encouraged us to get actively involved local and to talk to each other. He said we might all be surprised at how many of us are having the same questions and anxieties about this Covid vaccine issue. Your call to act could simply start by sharing the article and discussing its points.

This author intends to write to every member of our county board as well as our county state’s attorney to make them aware of these vaccine issues and ask the question; Do you think our county should now become a ‘sanctuary county’ from both vaccine and mask mandates? You can do the same in your town, country and state.

########

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.” Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

LinkedIn

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

Parler