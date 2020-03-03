SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2020 —It’s National Nutrition Month, and what better way to herald the forthcoming spring season than with a strawberry-orange tart. Celebrated throughout March it’s the ideal occasion for valuing sound nutrition.

National Nutrition Month

Established in 1973 through Presidential Proclamation, National Nutrition Week eventually evolved into National Nutrition Month. Originally promoted with the theme, “Invest in Yourself–Buy Nutrition,” this early presidential initiative was readily supported by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, which was formerly known as the American Dietary Association.

National Nutrition Month gained prominence and popularity as a growing number of Americans, health care professionals, elected officials and others recognized its value and embraced its healthy nutrition message for over 33 years.

Eating healthy doesn’t have to be boring

Choosing healthy foods as a dietary preference does not need to mean a lifetime of eating tasteless, colorless, or boring foods.





In fact, California strawberry growers recommend “Just add strawberries” to a variety of everyday meals and recipes.

The strawberry is a popular bright red super fruit that is enjoyed by many people. It is available for consumption year-round, which makes it an easily accessible choice.

Strawberries may also be added to smoothies, salads, cereals, bread, desserts, and more–or simply savored alone as a healthy snack.

Loaded with vitamin C, strawberries are also packed with antioxidants, potassium, and fiber–and are very low in calories.

Featured in Cooking Light, this refreshing Strawberry-Orange Tart is healthy and delicious.

Strawberry-Orange Tart

Ingredients

Crust:

5 ounces gluten-free arrowroot cookies

2 tablespoons sugar (or sugar substitute)

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted (or butter substitute)

Cooking spray

Filling:

2 cups 1% low-fat milk





4 large egg yolks

1/2 cup sugar (or sugar substitute)

1/4 cup cornstarch

2 tablespoons butter (or butter substitute)

1 teaspoon grated orange rind

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 cups sliced strawberries

Preparation

Preheat oven to 350°

Making the crust

Combine the cookies and 2 tablespoons sugar in a food processor; process until finely ground. Add butter, blend until moist.

Press into a 9-inch pie plate that has been coated with cooking spray.

Bake at 350° for 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly browned.

Cool on a wire rack for 30 minutes.

Making the filling

Combine the milk and egg yolks in a medium bowl, mix.

Combine 1/2 cup sugar and cornstarch in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Slowly pour milk mixture into sugar mixture, stirring until mixture comes to a boil. Boil 1 to 2 minutes or until mixture thickens, stirring constantly.

Remove from heat; stir in butter, orange rind, and vanilla. Pour filling into cooled crust. Cover with plastic wrap.

Chill at least 3 hours.

Arrange strawberry slices on top of the filling. Chill until ready to serve.

Whether a strawberry aficionado or a proponent of healthy eating, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics offers the following food, nutrition, and exercise suggestions included in their Health Tips for 2020:

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!