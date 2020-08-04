In Blue Zone Loma Linda, healthy diet and lifestyle leads to long life

SAN DIEGO: Loma Linda, CA seems to have the key to unlocking the factors which lead to longevity. It is California’s very own Blue Zone. Blue Zones is an organization founded by Dan Buettner. Buettner’s research has identified five locations that have the greatest number of centenarians. The result is what is known as Blue Zones. Buettner is helping to discover the way in which longevity is viewed while providing helpful tips for success.

Dan Buettner’s global research showcases the top 5 locales which have the greatest number of centenarians. Resulting in what is known as Blue Zones.

Blue Zone Loma Linda, CA

Loma Linda is one place where residents reportedly live healthier and longer lives. They have less cancer and cardiovascular disease than most Americans.

Lifestyle for longevity

According to blue zones, residents do not smoke, moderately exercise, have strong social ties, drink lots of water, and eat their largest meal in the morning.





The cornerstone to healthy practices is a vegetarian diet,. While meat is consumed, it is limited to 2-3 times per week and in very small portions.

In the US, approximately 5% of adults subscribe to a vegetarian diet, according to a 2018 Gallup poll

With a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts, and whole grains, it is speculated that a 30-year old male resident of Loma Linda would likely live approximately 7 years longer than the average male in California.

Loma Linda is home to many Seventh-day Adventist church members, whose faith promulgates the importance of honoring the physical body with an overall healthy lifestyle–with a vegetarian diet being largely at its center.

Surrounded by like-minded community members is a major source of support contributing to health, common core values and practices which lends nicely to social engagements and sharing snacks, potlucks and meals which are easily appreciated by all.

This Roasted Potatoes & Green Beans with Mustard Drizzle is inspired by the Loma Linda, CA Blue Zone

Primary Ingredients

1/2 pound fingerling potatoes

3 garlic cloves

3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (other herbs acceptable)

2-3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup cooked chickpeas (or canned and thoroughly drained patted with a

paper towel

1/2 cup green beans

Mustard Drizzle Dressing Ingredients

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

13/4 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

2 teaspoons honey

salt and pepper to taste if desired

Directions

-Heat the oven to 425 degrees.

-Toss potatoes with garlic, herbs and half of the olive oil together in a

large mixing bowl.

-Place potato mixture as a single layer in a roasting pan and roast for 25

minutes stirring occasionally.

-Place the roasted vegetables and green beans on a serving platter, and

drizzle with the mustard drizzle dressing.





Serve this delightful dish as the main, paring with complimentary vegetarian side dishes, a garden salad, and/or whole grain bread.

Or, use this recipe as a side dish to compliment a family favorite main one.

Health is wealth according to some

and is being more greatly appreciated during auspicious times of pandemic.

When day-to-day routines, and the availability of common foods become more scarce, it may cause rethinking of priorities and how to prevent disease.

Loma Linda, CA blue zone is one of several good examples which demonstrates the critical importance of community and the impact healthy dietary practices can make.

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

Main image: Screenshot via YouTube/Cooktoria https://youtu.be/XGE6B2VVw1w