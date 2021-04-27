Go green with this healthy avocado grapefruit salad

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2021– Avocado and Grapefruit salad is a tasty and healthy addition to any brunch table.

This can be served as a main course side or, remove the onion and arrange with toast points for a refreshing and healthy breakfast/brunch choice.

Avocados throughout history

Avocados have an ancient history. They are depicted in early Aztecan drawings and artifacts, and experts believe they date back to approximately 10,000 years ago.

Wartime avocado

In the 1940’s the avocado gained popularity when there was a shortage of fats and oils during World War II.

Originally brought into California in 1971 by a Santa Barbara judge, and it was reported that there were 109 thousand tons of avocados grown in California in 2019.





Avocados are healthy and naturally high in good fats and supply a variety of vitamins, minerals such as vitamin k, folate, pantothenic acid, vitamin B6, vitamin C, and potassium.

Avocados also contain naturally occurring lipids which are believed to reduce inflammation

Rich in protein and high in fiber, avocados may also help with maintaining a healthy weight.

Moreover, avocados are easy to prepare and can be eaten raw or cooked. They are delicious in a variety of recipes such as salads, soups, main dishes and more–delighting palates beyond that of being the main ingredient in guacamole.

The following Avocado and Grapefruit Salad, published by Whole Foods Market, makes preparing a healthful and delicious salad with only a few ingredients a snap.

Avocado and Grapefruit Salad

Ingredients

2 fresh grapefruits

2 avocados–peeled, pitted and chopped

1/4 small red onion, thinly sliced

1 head Bibb or butter lettuce

Directions

-Using a large knife, carefully peel grapefruits, making sure to remove

all of the white pith.





-Working over a large bowl to catch any juice, but along the side of each

membrane to release the segments and let them drop into the bowl.

-Add avocados and onion, and toss well.

-Arrange lettuce leaves evenly on a platter.

-Spoon salad mixture over the top of the lettuce leaves and serve.

This refreshing salad recipe serves 4 people and is 230 calories per

Serving.

It may be eaten without dressing.

Pair with this healthy vinaigrette

Ingredients

-1/4 olive oil

-1/8 cup balsamic vinegar

-1 clove garlic, crushed

-1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Preparation

Whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, and mustard. Add in the crushed garlic.

Lightly pour over the Avocado and Grapefruit Salad-or, serve in small individual cruets, offering one for each guest.

The oil and vinegar dressing provides 4 individual servings.

Avocados provide delicious meals which are quick and easy to make–and contribute to overall good health.

