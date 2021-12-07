Gluten-Free Applesauce Cake a crowd pleaser for all holiday traditions

SAN DIEGO, December 7, 2021– Gluten-Free Applesauce Cake, healthy and wholesome appeals to a wide variety of tastes this holiday season.

As Hanukkah ends, and Christmas trees adorn, there is no denying the holidays are here!

Whatever the beliefs and/or practices, most would agree that this magnificent time of each year is the crowning glory hailing us forward with the promise of new beginnings.

Holiday celebrations with family and friends are often stepped in traditions which unite kindred souls in moments of seasonal warmth, fond memories and seasonal drinks and eats.

With so many types of diets and preferences, it can be challenging for the host or hostess to plan appetizing foods and beverages with universal appeal and holiday appropriateness.





Gluten-free Vegan Applesauce Cake could be just the right answer for crowd-pleasing dessert which is also healthful!

Authored by Tia Hain, the following are basic ingredients and baking instructions for this easy-to-make cake:

Ingredients

-Flax Eggs: 2 (see below for directions)

-Applesauce: 1 1/2 cup (regular or unsweetened to accommodate any dietary restrictions)

-Brown Sugar: 1 cup (accommodate dietary restrictions with a substitute if needed)

-Grapeseed Oil: 1/2 cup

-Vanilla: 1 tsp.

-Chopped Nuts: 1/2 cup (optional and personal taste)

-Gluten-free Flour: 2 1/2 cups (option to create own blend)

-Baking Soda: 2 tsp.

-Baking Powder: 1 tsp.

-Cinnamon: 1 tsp.

-Nutmeg: 1 tsp.

-Allspice 1/2 tsp. (optional clove or ginger)

-Sea Sat: 1/2 tsp.

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 Degrees.

Make flax eggs and refrigerate (recipe below 0)

Mix applesauce and sugar.

Add flax eggs, oil and vanilla and mix.

Stir in chopped nuts, if desired.

Add all remaining, and gently stir in wet ingredients.

Pour batter into an 8 1/2-inch by 8 1/2- inch baking pan.

Bake for 35-40 minutes.

Recipe for Flax Eggs

Flax eggs could be an ideal healthful egg substitute for those with dietary restrictions, religious reasons and preference for veganism.

For purposes of this recipe, use 2 tablespoons of ground flax seeds, representing an equivalent of 2 eggs.

Add 2 1/2 tablespoons of water per tablespoon of ground flax seed.

Set aside the flaxseed with water combination in the refrigeration for approximately 15 minutes prior to mixing all ingredients for the Gluten-free Vegan Applesauce Cake.

Once the cake has been baked and cooled, serve lightly topped with powdered sugar.

Gluten-free Vegan Applesauce Cake would pair nicely with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a complimentary favorite (low-fat recommended).

Enjoy the holidays stress-free and healthfully!

Remember that the greatest gift of all is the gift of loved ones and the time spent in celebratory moments, while creating memories which could last a lifetime!

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

