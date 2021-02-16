Getting a head start on your spring cleaning could help prevent COVID

San Diego, February 16, 2021–Most of us are spending much more time at home so, why not brighten the environment with advance spring cleaning! Covid has added so much darkness to winter, it is helpful to add some light at home.

Jumpstart your spring cleaning

Start by using non-toxic forms of cleaners which are known as virus and bacterial

Killers.

Helpful tips for cleaning your living space

While wearing a mask and disposable gloves for protection, start with cleanser strength white vinegar (and other non toxic multi purpose cleaners) to clean counters, bathrooms and scrubbing floors.

The CDC offers tips on how to effectively clean and disinfect your home, and what to do when someone is sick, be sure to follow their advice here.





EPA has 6 Steps for Safe & Effective Disinfectant Use, and don’t forget your about your pets when cleaning, follow these guidelines from The Humane Society on “How to keep your pets safe around cleaning products”.

To prevent cross contamination, use different cleaning tools such as cleaning cloths, disposable ones are very helpful, sponges, brushes and mops for separate room cleaning functions.

Rinse them out as they are used so they remain as fresh as possible.

Spring’s warmer days with its brighter sunlight come with the anticipation of new possibilities for enjoying more of everyday life. According to Dr. John Sharp, in The Emotional Calendar, there is an increase in metabolism and turnover of the neurotransmitters of the brain during spring. This provides the basis for spring fever and an increase in energy.

Go clutter-free

It is very healthy to remove the clutter from personal space, but it can be even more powerful if clutter is removed from within the psyche.

Clutter is an over-accumulation of a variety of items and possessions which were acquired with the perception that they held special value and meaning.

The greater the amount of physical clutter, the greater the emotional clutter

Possessing the willingness to remove clutter from the environment may seem daunting, but it is imperative to establish sound priorities to determine what is truly useful and what is no longer serving any real purpose.

By determining priorities and characterizing items as either absolutely necessary or no longer necessary, one item at a time.

The contrast in perceived importance will help to determine which items remain, and which items are ready to be donated to charity.

In The Hidden Benefits of Spring Cleaning , writer Debbie Mandell, suggests that clutter may be a barrier to fully experiencing life and love, and recommends the following strategies to begin the decluttering process:





Toss out the toxins of your life. Physical and mental clutter can spoil your life.

Look for a pattern which is creating clutter. If too much of the same item is purchased, for example, or dating the same type of person resembling an ex-spouse becomes a pattern, find out why negative behaviors are repeating themselves.

Learn to be selective. Designate what is truly treasured and what is not. Choose to engage in what creates personal compassion and happiness.

Liberate your true identity. Realize the value of humanity from within, and that it is far greater than any possessions.

Make room for hidden talents to emerge. Reorganizing the environment, while actively creating space, provides both the place and opportunity for inspiration to become an aspiration.

Dr. Sharp further suggests that people are conditioned by springtimes of the past. This means they may respond to the advent of each new spring by repeating old patterns of behavior.

Therefore, Dr. Sharp recommends undergoing “two spring spruce-ups, “transforming something in both the personal environment and in personal life, whether it is an attitude or a routine.

Purposeful changes of any kind bring the opportunity for new and exciting results

Published in Psychology Today, Dr. Dorothy Furman asks some thought-provoking questions worth considering:

“Who will we be if we really clean out our inner room? Too often, we know ourselves by these very trappings: old stories, limited beliefs, scripts from childhood; old wounds; and outdated fears.”

As the sunlight shines brighter, and daffodils bright with color, embrace the promise of spring. Nature’s own glorious rebirth may inspire personal choices which create a fulfilling life blessed with rejuvenation and joy!

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

