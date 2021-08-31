Get ready for autumn with healthy Cinnamon Ginger-Spiced Pear Muffins

August 31, 2021, San Diego, CA–The first day of autumn is a mere week away, and pear muffins are a great way to welcome the most colorful season.

The aromas of pears and spices wafting from the oven are part of the enticement of the coming fall days.

Cinnamon Ginger-Spiced Pear Muffins make an excellent choice for a healthy autumn dessert

Naturally plump yet statuesque, pears are an extremely healthy fruit. This distinguished fruit and member of the rose family is native to both Europe and Asia and is known to be present as early as 1,000 BC.

Containing naturally occurring antioxidants, flavonoids, and anticancer nutrients, pears are considered helpful for those with diabetes, and also in ameliorating the risks contributing to inflammation, heart disease, and several forms of cancer.





Easy to make and not time-consuming Cinnamon-Ginger Spiced Pear Muffins, published in Eating Well are low in calories and appropriate for diabetics with the substitution of a sugar substitute.

Cinnamon-Ginger Spiced Muffins

Ingredients:

Non-stick cooking spray

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup whole wheat flour

1 ½ teaspoon baking powder (try to use one with less sodium)

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon ginger

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

1 egg beaten

1 cup buttermilk

⅔ cup brown sugar, firmly pressed (or brown sugar substitute)

⅓ cup Canola oil

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 pears (Bartlett or Bosc pears make a good choice for baking)

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon powdered sugar (or sugar substitute)

Directions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees, coat muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray.

In a medium bowl combine the first 8 ingredients

Make a well in the center of the dry mixture

Combine the next 5 ingredients in a small bowl, and mix with the dry mixture

Mix the peeled pears with lemon juice, chop pears and fold into batter

Spoon into muffin pan, add sliced pears on top (you can leave the peel on)

Bake 18-20 minutes, let cool, top with powdered sugar (or sugar substitute)

Pear skins are especially important to good health and are thought to contain high levels of the pear’s overall nutrients

Adorn the table with a beautiful, pleasing and healthful dessert which features pears as the main ingredient.

The undeniably pleasing scent of Cinnamon Ginger-Spiced Pear Muffins will add an unforgettable fragrance, infusing any home during autumn with a naturally heartwarming bouquet–lasting long in memory well-after the season has passed.

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

About the Author:

Laurie Edwards-Tate is Communities Digital News senior health and aging specialist covering healthful eating, living, and aging information. Since 1984, Edwards-Tate has served as President and Founder of At Your Home Familycare, a non-medical Home Care Aide Organization, serving seniors, disabled, infirm, and children. Laurie is on the Board of Director 2018 (elected), Palomar Health; Executive Board Member; Chair Board Human Resources Committee; Member of Audits & Compliance Committee; Community Relations Committee.

