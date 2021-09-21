Get cozy this autumn with some healthy caramel popcorn

SAN DIEGO, September 21, 2021–Autumn is calling, why not get cozy at home with fall decor and tasty and healthy caramel popcorn?

No need to wait until Halloween, start filling your home with the smells and sights of the season

If you’re looking for ideas to decorate your living space, Good Housekeeping is a great source, like adding soft blankets, throw pillows, and lanterns to your backyard to enjoy the crisp air in comfort.

If you are seeking fun party ideas check out The Spruce for an array of ideas such as a DIY candle get-together.

Autumn is a time when candies, sweets, and other treats abound, creating a tendency to overconsume, therefore making it difficult to maintain a healthy lifestyle.





Superhero help is on its way with a popular snack recipe from Cooking Light!

Caramel Popcorn

Ingredients

-Cooking spray

-1 cup packed dark brown sugar (or sugar substitute)

-1/2 cup light-colored corn syrup

-1/3 cup butter (or butter substitute)

-1 tablespoon light molasses

-1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

-1/2 teaspoon baking soda

-1/2 teaspoon salt (or light salt)

-12 cups popcorn (popped without salt or fat)

Preparation

1. Preheat the oven to 250 degrees.

2. Coat a large jelly roll pan with cooking spray.

3. Combine sugar, corn syrup, butter, and molasses in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil over medium heat. Cook for 5 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla, baking soda, and salt. Place popcorn in a large bowl; pour sugar mixture over popcorn in a steady stream, stirring to coat.

4. Spread popcorn mixture into prepared pan. Bake at 250 degrees for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes.

5. Remove from the oven; stir to break up any large clumps. Cool 15 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

6. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Caramel Popcorn makes a great hostess gift

With only 126 calories per serving (18 2/3 cups servings), Caramel Popcorn is low in fat, while providing trace amounts of iron and 15 mg calcium.

Enjoy the autumn season with the benefits of tasty homemade treats made with good health in mind

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

