WASHINGTON, D.C.: Once again the online streaming Stew Peters Show hit another news homerun when he interviewed Dr. Jane Ruby this past week! She discussed the findings of a German Dr. von Bärbel Ghitalla who has analyzed Covid-19 vaccinated blood to try to help her patients suffering the aftereffects of Covid-19 vaccinations. Dr. Ghitalla has taken blood tests of her Covid-19 vaccinated patients and obtained a bottle of Johnson and Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine for analysis. Alarmed by what she saw in her microscope, she discussed her findings with a medical colleague, Dr. Axel Bolland, as well as two lawyers, Holger Fischer and Elmar Becker. All of these professionals are in Germany.

‘VAXXED Patients Blood Examined, Horrific Findings Revealed by German Physicians!’ – Stew Peters



Here are some main points noted from the public domain after translations of her video in German:

The blood smears of these vaccinated patients show that red blood cells (RBC) have acquired a positive charge (instead of a negative one, which allows blood cells to repel others and stay single) permitting them to ‘stack’ one upon the other. This is typical of blood cancer. They are called ‘rouleaux’ formations. So the injections are changing the electron charge to positive in the RBCs.

Rouleaux are stacks of red blood cells (RBCs) that form because of the unique discoid shape of the cells in vertebrates caused by an increase in cathodal proteins, such as immunoglobulins and fibrinogen.

Blood cell stacking also exists in some forms of cancer

There are also coiled pieces present with a metallic sheen. They do not absorb light as the RBCs do. The doctors and lawyers in the video involving Dr. Ghitalla think it represents the beginning of thrombotic activity. The level of rouleaux formations in these blood samples is ‘severe’. We’re looking at severe RBC damage.

From the Johnson and Johnson vaccine vial she obtained (it has a lot number and expiration date), samples show rigid structures/lines with tiny white dots in between. Physicians in France have also taken blood smears showing identical formations in the blood. (Unusual formations in vaccinated blood – Dr. Philippe van Welbergen)

The lawyers in Dr. Ghitalla’s group said there is a gross lack of informed consent.





Dr. Ruby urges other doctors around the world to do the same for their vaccinated patients. Peters concludes,

“It’s not a matter of ‘your choice’ because people simply don’t know what they’re choosing.”

This breaking news goes along with other articles written in CDN where people are being denied their medical right to ‘informed consent. While the three major drug companies making the vaccines may have governmental immunity from product liability prosecution, the same might not hold true for those administering the injections.

Also, there is no immunity from criminal prosecution.

Doctors from other countries have seen supposed Covid-19 ‘vaccines’ under a microscope and found some bizarre, never before seen nanostructures in the shapes of tubes

It would seem that this discovery corroborates those of La Quinta Columna (The Fifth Column) in Spain – and that of this English doctor, Dr. van Welbergen, who discovered that his patients’ red blood cells (injected with Pfizer or AstraZeneca) were similarly damaged and were also surrounded by luminescent nanotubes.

El Gato al Agua, the Spanish national current affairs talk show hosted by José Javier Esparza, recently contained a segment in its program of the biostatistician and founder Ricardo Delgado Martin of La Quinta Columna. In that segment the official interim report of the analysis of the first vaccination vials obtained revealed between 98% and 99% of the content of the vaccination vials contain graphene oxide. (What is graphene oxide? – Biolin Scientific)

The concern for this is graphene oxide in vaccines have what is called an electronic absorption band. At a specific frequency it could become ‘excited’ and oxidize quickly. In other words, with a specific frequency signal from radio or cell towers it could oscillate rapidly and cause havoc in one’s body within a few hours.

This finding may give credence to earlier fears over the new 5G phone service capabilities and planned world depopulation by elite powers of the world.

Part of the interview had Esparza interrupt Delgado,

“A moment, Ricardo. Excuse me for a moment. If anyone has remained on the sidelines because they have been on Mars during these last months, we are talking about that phenomenon that has filled the Internet, of people who get vaccinated and take little magnet they have in the refrigerator and it sticks to them. And there are people who even get spoons stuck to them. When, as Kalcker (Dr. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker) explained, spoons shouldn’t get stuck because we’re talking about stainless steel and it does not have magnetism. But it is true that they do stick and we have all seen it. So then, people have been inoculated with something we don’t know what it is, and asking about it it’s forbidden.”

Delgado responded,

“Indeed, and not only metal objects. This is a phenomenon of electromagnetic induction in the metal that adheres near the inoculation area. In addition, we have found that the magnetism then moves towards the head. And this is very important. Surely for the purpose they may seek. In addition, a potential difference is measured with a multimeter, the person becomes a superconductor. That is, it emits and receives signals. And when we found the materials that can cause this type of alterations in the body, we began to talk about graphene. We suspected it was graphene oxide since it had all the characteristics that magnetized people expressed after inoculation.”

Big Pharma has refused to willingly provide samples of their vaccines for independent review.

What has now been observed in these geometric forms of the abnormal blood samples are both graphene oxide and nanoparticles which (fake) fact checkers have previously sworn are not present in these vaccines. A number of vaccine samples have now been examined by people like Dr. Ghitalla (Germany) and Mr. Delgado (Spain) and they are revealing the truth. They will not say how they came by these samples but they have witnesses to testify all samples were factory sealed before their inspections.

More Scholars are Speaking Out!

Dr. Valérie Bugault is a doctor of law from the Panthéon-Sorbonne University and a lawyer. Since 2009, she has ceased her activities as a lawyer to devote her time to disseminating results of her extensive research work to the public. She has become an analyst in geopolitics (economic, legal and monetary) and a lecturer of same. Her research subjects are institutions – national and international – currency, business, law and the functioning global economy. Dr. Valérie Bugault believes we are about to witness the establishment of a dictatorship of eugenic globalists. A criminal enterprise of massive depopulation, not 6 million, like the Holocaust, but at least 2 billion!

In a previous story CDN did we discussed German attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich who is licensed to practice in both Germany and the State of California.

He is in the process of filing a lawsuit against Dr. Fauci and the CDC as well as all the drug companies involved in the Warp Speed vaccination program. His suit is the result of the ill side effects in patients after the vaccine as well as a link between Dr. Fauci and patents filed on both the Covid-19 virus and related mRNA vaccines as a related solution. He wants to also see all those involved face new Nuremberg style trials for Crimes Against Humanity.

The latest hype of a Covid-19 ‘Delta variant shows even it has a fatality rate less than three times that of the seasonal flu. Doctors are forbidden to express themselves freely about it. They are also being forbidden to treat the virus early using proven drugs. Some States Medical Boards are now taking action to silence doctors who speak out by threatening to revoke their medical licenses in those States. (‘LifeSite and Truth For Health: Stop the Shot… The Rest of the Story’)

But the scam is rapidly unraveling. A plan has recently been exposed to inject experimental Covid-19 vaccines in 2022 & 2023 into children who have a 99.998% chance of NOT dying from Covid-19.

The urgency of inoculating an experimental vaccine in children not affected by the disease is evidence of a psychotic perversity that has no bounds and must be addressed!

This is significant!

There are about 7.2 billion people in the world and 32% are now said to be vaccinated and 24% fully vaccinated. That’s about one-third of the world’s existing population and they say that’s not enough so now they will go after the rest with mandatory jabs.

Many Countries are starting to resist.

Australia is becoming a hotbed of protests and anger. Parents will not allow their children there to be vaccinated without their consent! If they are force vaccinated, a war is promised.

(‘US, Canada, Australia, England, France: COVID Protests around the world (update)’)

The Hippocratic Oath every doctor takes, but many are now ignoring

As an important step to becoming a doctor, medical students must take the Hippocratic Oath. The oath is one of the oldest documents in history written in the 5th century B.C. While the creators intended it to be a binding covenant, modern doctors see the oath as a promise to uphold the art of medicine and act in patient’s best interests.

One of the promises within that original oath is ‘first, do no harm’ or ‘primum non nocere,’ a Latin translation from the original Greek term.

This begs the question, why isn’t Dr. Anthony Fauci up for review by the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB)?

One could logically speculate now that there will be a whole new market for those who make some kind of blood cleaning machine to decontaminate the blood after these vaccines.

