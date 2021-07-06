Garden Fresh Vegetable Pizza is a great way to enjoy a summertime meal

SAN DIEGO, July 6, 2021– Americans love summer and pizza!

America’s pizza craving

With approximately 3 billion pizzas sold each year, the average American eats about 46 pizza slices each year.

Pizza sales are at an all time high on Super Bowl Sunday, New Year’s Eve, Halloween, Thanksgiving eve and New Year’s Day.

People of all ages love pizza so much that it is estimated that 93% of all Americans have been known to consume pizza in a given month!





According to the South Florida Reporter, pizza originated from a pizzeria in Naples, Italy approximately 1738.

Focaccia, or rounds of baked, herb-infused dough, were the early beginnings for the development of pizza, which spread to the US at the turn of the century.

The rest is history, so-to-speak, and most could not fathom living without it!

It is estimated that 38 percent prefer vegetable toppings versus meat toppings, which is ideal throughout the summer when fresh vegetables abound and farmer’s markets become an almost every Saturday event; and, many choose to grow their own fresh from the garden.

The Garden-Fresh Grilled Veggie Pizza is a splendid summer lunch, dinner or appetizer which is replete with health-enriching fare.

The following is the summer-fresh recipe from Taste of the Home, which is certain to stimulate most taste buds; and, quite possibly, give greater purpose to those with green thumbs:

Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 medium tomatoes (organic recommended), cut into 1/2-inch slices

1 large sweet red pepper (organic recommended), halved, stemmed and seeded

1 small zucchini (organic recommended) cut lengthwise into 1/4-inch slices

1 small onion, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch slices

1 teaspoon coarsely grounded pepper

1 prebaked 12-inch pizza crust (cauliflower crust could be substituted)

1/3 cut spreadable garden vegetable cream cheese (low-fat)

8 slices smoked provolone cheese (low-fat), divided

1/2 cup minced fresh basil (organic), divided

1/4 cup shredded carrots (organic)

1 tablespoon minced fresh oregano (organic)

1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme (organic)

(Note: This writer recommends organic produce and herbs when possible; and, the use of fat-reduced cheeses.)

Directions

1.Mix oil and garlic; brush onto both sides of vegetables. Sprinkle with pepper. Grill, covered over medium heat until tender(4-5 minutes ).

2. Coarsely chop pepper, onion and zucchini. Spread pizza crust with cream cheese; layer with 4 slices of provolone and tomato slices. Sprinkle 1/4 cup basil, carrots, oregano and thyme. Top with grilled vegetables then remaining cheese.

4. Grill pizza for approximately covered over medium heat until the bottom is golden brown and cheese is melted, 5-7 minutes. Top with remaining basil.

Nutritional facts: Pizza is packed with lycopene, vitamin C and Vitamin A; and, contains 16 grams protein. Reducing fat content of cheeses reduces the 395 projected per slice calories in addition to lowering fat.

With approximately 6 servings available, Garden-Fresh Grilled Veggie Pizza is a tasty, healthy and fragrant recipe which beckons guests to willingly join most any summer table in anticipation of one of America’s most popular foods.

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

(Main image: Thanks to Pablo Merchán Montes @pablomerchanm for making this photo available freely on Unsplash 🎁

https://unsplash.com/photos/wYOPqmtDD0w )