From Mengele to Fauci: The justification of humans as test subjects

PITTSBURGH — Last week a Pfizer whistleblower revealed that fetal tissue was indeed used in the development of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. (Pfizer whistleblower makes dangerous claims in Project Veritas interview.) Her report raised eyebrows. It also offered those looking for a religious exemption excellent grounds to protest being forced to submit to such vaccines. In fact, it provides religious opponents of Joe Biden’s recent vaccines mandate solid ground to appeal. Well, as the old expression goes, it gets worse. From Mengele to Fauci, moral and ethical problems tend to arise when it comes to some medical research. It only gets worse when humans become test subjects without their knowledge or consent.

Dr. Josef Mengele is known for performing grisly medical experiments on Jewish prisoners at the Nazi’s Auschwitz death camps. He performed these “experiments” under the guise of scientific experimentation. Looking back at these proceedings, we can see that Dr. Mengele was a real opportunist. He believed he could advance his medical career by publishing “groundbreaking” findings. Discoveries made through unprecedented medical experiments. Among other hideous “experiments,” Mengele injected, or ordered others to inject, thousands of his unwilling test subjects with substances ranging from petrol to chloroform. All to to study each chemical’s effects on the human body.

Mengele eventually became most notorious for his numerous studies — and serious medical abuse — of twins. One twin served as the control subject, while the other was the subject of the experiment. In truth, it is obvious that “medical science” was merely a cover for Mengele’s sadistic torture of living souls. Sadly, Josef Mengele avoided capture and prosecution as the war criminal he actually was. Having fled post-war Germany to live far abroad in obscurity, he died of a stroke while swimming in Brazil in 1979. Even then, his death was not verified by dental records until 1985.

Mengele’s scientific research was aligned with Adolf Hitler’s plan to depopulate the world of Jewish people of Europe.

To Mengele, the life of every one of his test subjects was expendable. David Daleiden, project lead and founder of “The Center for Medical Progress,” came out this past May 3rd with a press release that many journalists failed to connect the dots on. Until now.





“PITTSBURGH, May 3–The Center for Medical Progress released a detailed new video today documenting shocking government-sponsored experiments on aborted human fetuses at the University of Pittsburgh, and the local Planned Parenthood’s participation in the fetus trafficking.

Publicly available information demonstrates that Pitt hosts some of the most barbaric experiments carried out on aborted human infants, including scalping 5-month-old aborted fetuses to stitch onto lab rats, exporting fetal kidneys across the country, and killing infants delivered alive for liver harvesting funded by U.S. taxpayers via the National Institutes of Health, and in particular Dr. Anthony Fauci’s NIAID office.

Local Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania abortion providers supplies the aborted fetuses, while Pitt sponsors the local Planned Parenthood’s operations, in what looks like an illegal Quid Pro Quo for fetal body parts, forbidden by 42 U.S. Code 289g-2 and 18 Pennsylvania Statutes 3216. Pennsylvania law also makes it a felony to experiment on a living fetus or to fail to provide immediate medical care to an infant born alive.

Tomorrow, David Daleiden, founder and chief executive of the Center for Medical Progress, will testify at the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Health Committee hearing on “Fetal Experimentation”, where he will discuss fetal trafficking at the University of Pittsburgh and Planned Parenthood Western Pennsylvania. The University of Pittsburgh’s Dean of the School of Medicine, Dr. Anantha Shekhar, is also expected to testify.”

(Video below: “Government-Sponsored Fetal Experimentation at the University of Pittsburgh and Planned Parenthood.”)

The University of Pittsburgh wants to be known as “the hub” for fetal tissue research.

That professional goal may come back to haunt them. Dr. Anthony Fauci granting the majority of the federal funds awarded to the University of Pittsburgh by the National Institute of Health (NIH). All for gruesome research involving sometimes living fetuses.

The online news source “Townhall” interviewed Mr. Daleiden. In the interview, he was quoted as reporting on an experiment where lab mice were used to grow human hair grafted to their bodies from unborn dead babies.

“‘In order to get the intact fetal scalps in the recent Pittsburgh study funded by Fauci’s NIAID, the Planned Parenthood abortion doctors supplying the Pitt tissue bank would have needed to use illegal partial-birth abortions to extract the fetal heads whole enough to yield usable scalps,’ Daleiden told Townhall. ‘Unless the consent forms told the pregnant patients their babies would be scalped to stitch onto lab rats, the consents are almost certainly invalid through fraudulent omissions.'”

Since 2016 the University of Pittsburgh has received $1.4 billion in NIH funding to act as a hub for the distribution of aborted fetal body parts. Fauci’s NIAID gave the university another $430,000 in 2019 for fetal research. This research involved the aforementioned use of mice and rats to grow hair from the scalps of the aborted fetuses grafted to their bodies.

“Dr. Fauci should be brought in front of Congress again to answer specific questions under oath about what he and his department knew, and when they knew it, about the barbaric experiments on aborted infants at the University of Pittsburgh, and what ‘appropriate oversight’ means to them for experiments on aborted human fetuses,” Daleiden told Townhall.

Mothers who consent to donate their unborn babies for research studies have those baby parts processed at the Pitt Biospecimen Core located in three of UPMC’s hospitals: Magee, Shadyside, and Presbyterian. These tissue banks serve as a hub for universities around the country that engage in fetal experimentation. It has been found that biomedical experimentation involving aborted babies at Magee is supported by the more than $577 million in taxpayer funds allocated to medical research at UPMC and Pitt.

“Campus Reform” published an article in January of this year showing they may have been one of the first to call attention to the noteworthy gruesome and most probably pointless research going on in UPMC. So far as CDN can determine, they were the first to sound the alarm on the study that grafted fetal scalps from “medically or elective indicated termination of pregnancy” through Magee to mice and rats.

Some believe that labor is being induced by both Planned Parenthood and of Pennsylvania and Magee Hospital. It is alleged babies are being delivered to UPMC hospitals with the baby alive as organ harvesting occurs.

The University of Pittsburgh recently made an application for federal funding of $3 million to significantly “ramp up” its fetal tissue collections.

Explaining in the application their goal of becoming a “distribution hub” for supplying aborted fetal body parts to researchers all over the country.

“We record the warm ischemic time on our samples and take steps to keep it at a minimum to ensure the highest quality biological specimens. We get feedback from our users and utilize this feedback to tailor our collection processes on a case-by-case basis to maximize the needs of investigators.”

Later in that same application, Pitt describes “labor induction” as a “procedure that will be used to obtain the tissue.” Read that sentence again. We will deliver the child in order to obtain living donor tissue.

Scientific researchers have a concern if blood flow is reduced or cut off to access baby organs and tissue as they are being harvested.

“If it says ischemia time starts after tissue collection, that means that the baby is still alive at the time that they’re harvesting the tissue,” said Dr. Christina Francis in an interview with Fox News.

The grotesque implication is that a federally funded university apparently chose to engage in experiments using aborted babies. When those babies were still alive. They apparently did so while cutting the kidneys, livers, or hearts from the baby’s body.

Concerned Americans are calling on the University of Pittsburgh to be investigated at the most and federal funding to be cut at the least when it involves this baby fetal tissue hub system. Pitt every other entity involved in obtaining and processing aborted babies for experiments needs to be investigated. The UPMC MageeWomen’s branch hospital alone is said to perform, on average, 500 abortions annually. This is according to records from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Feeling the growing public pressure and outrage, Pitt recently announced they are hiring an outside firm to conduct an “independent review.” Suspiciously, however, that firm possesses ties to the university itself. Worse, that law firm, Hyman, Phelps, and McNamara has its headquarters in Washington, D.C. One counsel for the firm, Michael Heesters, graduated from Pitt as well.

Note: This video may be upsetting. At least it should be.

(Watch: “Frankenfauci’s Human-Rat Experiments” – Titans of Liberty._

In the end, at the very least, concerned Americans demand an investigation of Dr. Fauci, the CDC and the University of Pittsburgh to get to the bottom of this shameful episode of concealed fetal research and methodologies that resemble the kind of shady and inhuman studies that supposedly came to an end with the Allied victory against totalitarian tyranny as the Second World War came to a close in 1945.