Free will and vaccinations: From smallpox to Covid, a history of vaccines

FLORIDA: The MSM gleefully noted that President Trump was loudly booed during his Alabama rally. The boos came after he suggested that everyone should consider getting one of the Chinese flu vaccines. His suggestion was out of love for those who support Make America Great Again. Those opposed to being vaccinated believe they will be the only survivors of some horrific side effects of the unproven vaccination. This begs the question, should you be vaccinated or not.

Let’s start off understanding that this writer is not a medical expert, rather an avid investigator, who draws a conclusion based on facts. However, this vaccination is so new that facts are very hard to come by. So, the following represents the best information available on the subject. You can draw your own conclusions.

The history of vaccinations

Prior to the medical science of vaccinations, people died of diseases that today do not exist. Like smallpox. At one time smallpox was a deadly disease that ravaged whole populations. Inoculations, vaccinations, were being used to fight smallpox back to 1721. Then doctors were using smallpox, a virulent disease raviging the population, to inoculate people. This offering a

“During the summer of 1721, literally half the people in Boston were sick with fever, aching bodies, and painful skin rashes. 5,900 of the city’s 11,000 people had smallpox – a deadly viral disease. By the time the outbreak burned itself out, 844 of them would die.

However, an astute scientist noticed that milk maidens seemed to be immune to it. Upon further examination, it was determined that those who suffered from a weak sister of smallpox, a virus known as cowpox, were immune to smallpox.”

“Of the nearly 6,000 Bostonians who caught smallpox “the natural way,” 844 died. In other words, if you lived in Boston during the epidemic, you had to choose between a 2.1% chance of dying from inoculation or a 14.3% chance of dying of smallpox if you caught it, not to mention the much larger chance of scarring or blindness.”

In 1796, a British doctor, Dr. Edward Jenner, developed the first live vaccination infecting people with a small amount of cowpox





Jenner’s live vaccine made those immune to smallpox and by 1977, smallpox was eradicated from the face of the earth. Thus proving that vaccinations work.

Over the years other cultures were developed, both live and dead, to create immunities from hundreds of other communicable diseases, like chicken pox, diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTP), rheumatic fever, and even polio. Vaccinations became so accepted that school districts demanded that children be vaccinated against certain infectious diseases prior to enrolling in school to prevent outbreaks of those known to ravage schools.

And then some came up with the idea that vaccinations were actually harmful to those very children who were protected by them.

Anti-vaccination positions and vaccination controversies were rampant in the mid-1970s. An international controversy arose over the safety of DTP immunization erupted in Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. In the United Kingdom opposition resulted in response to a report from the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Sick Children in London, alleging that 36 children suffered neurological conditions following DTP immunization.

Television documentaries and newspaper reports drew public attention to the controversy. An advocacy group, The Association of Parents of Vaccine Damaged Children (APVDC), also piqued public interest in the potential risks and consequences of DTP. A 1982 documentary, “DPT: Vaccination Roulette,” described alleged adverse reactions to the immunization and minimized the benefits. Similarly, a 1991 book titled “A Shot in the Dark,” outlined potential risks.

This sent a large group into a strict anti-vaccination posture.

A position passed to their children and grandchildren. Because this group of anti-vaxers was a small portion of the population, it was mostly ignored. But the anti-vaxers were very vocal about their beliefs, and there were some very prominent people among them. Including lawyers, who sued school districts to prevent them from excluding students who refused to be vaccinated.

The results were predictable, as outbreaks of diseases, like whooping cough (pertussis) and chickenpox made comebacks in many school districts. Nonetheless, mandatory vaccinations were outlawed across the nation.

The problem only intensified when some television outlets connected some vaccinations to the rise in autism in America. That cemented the Anti-vaccination positions in a growing number of people’s minds. Many people strongly believed that vaccinations could do more harm than good; especially new, untested vaccinations.

Then along came Covid-19.

Covid came at a time of both political turmoil and social change. Old lines of liberal and conservative were rejected and new lines of socialists and non-socialist were drawn. You see, although the new left likes to paint anti-vaxers as right-wing zealots, many in the movement are old-time liberals who oppose the government on a level that they did when singing anti-war songs from Viet Nam to Gulf War II.

And so in the form of anti-vaxers, a new alliance of Americans rose to face off against government tyranny. Those refusing to be vaccinated are making as much of a political statement as those who are trying to force vaccinations upon everyone.

And the results of forcing vaccinations upon everyone could have dire consequences for those trying to impose their will upon the rest of us.

The far-left socialist mayor of Chicago has demanded that every city employee submit to the Chinese flu vaccines.

It is estimated that ten percent of the Chicago Police and Fire Departments are not vaccinated. That is thousands of police and firemen. Will she fire them all? (‘Hell, no!’ Chicago union chief says police ready to walkout en masse over Lightfoot’s vaccine mandate)

The Chicago Police Department is already undermanned, and crime is at record highs. Will, she cut off her nose to spite her face? New York City is facing the very same conundrum. They are losing hundreds of police officers a month to early retirement and are already drastically understaffed. The socialist mayor of that city is also mandating city employees be vaccinated. Will he, too, watch as thousands of his officers and firefighters leave over-vaccination mandates?

Joe Biden, too, faces the very same dilemma with the military and vaccines

It is estimated that we’ll over a million service members are refusing to be vaccinated. Will he, as Commander in Chief, idly standby as these loyal troops are all court-martialed?

“Free will” is the cornerstone of America. The New Democratic Party is against “free will” of any type. It turns out that the vaccination mandates are not about safety, rather about power. It seems that science is not the driving factor in whether to be vaccinated or not. It’s all about power.

Who has it, the New socialist Democrat party, or We The People? By the way, getting the vaccination does not mean submitting to tyranny, after all, this vaccination was the product of President Trump. And he supports people protecting themselves, he also supports those opposed to it. He understood “his crowd” booing his suggestion that they get the vaccine.

It is their right as American citizens. That’s how “free will” works.

About the author:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

