San Diego, March 29, 2022–Spring showcases opportunities for renewal and appreciating what we have and eliminating what no longer works for us. Spring cleaning is a great way to do just that.

Spring’s warmer, sunlight days bring new possibilities for enjoying more of everyday life.

According to Dr. John Sharp in The Emotional Calendar, there is an increase in metabolism and turnover of the brain’s neurotransmitters during spring. Providing the basis for spring fever and an increase in energy.

Helpful tips for cleaning your living space

Start by using non-toxic forms of virus and bacterial killing cleaning products. Wearing a mask and disposable gloves, start with cleanser strength white vinegar to clean counters, bathrooms, and scrub floors. Vinegar and old newspaper are also excellent, non-toxic window and glass cleaners. Next, scrub away stains on tiles, floor, or countertops with baking soda. Regular toothpaste, not the new gels, can reduce stains on wood. But test it in an inconspicuous space first.

Vinegar and baking soda can freshen your dishwasher, microwave, and washing machines.





The CDC offers tips on effectively cleaning your home here.

Don’t forget about your pets when cleaning. Follow these guidelines from The Humane Society on “How to keep your pets safe around cleaning products.”

To prevent cross-contamination, use different cleaning tools for each project. Disposable towels, stronger than paper towels, work well. However, have sponges, brushes, and mops for different functions.

Keep your cleaning tools clean with frequent rinsing.

Reducing clutter

It is very healthy to remove the clutter from personal space, but it can be even more powerful to remove clutter from your mind.

Clutter is an over-accumulation of stuff acquired with the perception that they hold a special value, like souvenirs from trips. Or items passed on to you.

The greater the amount of physical clutter, the greater the emotional chaos you will have.

Possessing the willingness to remove clutter from the environment may seem daunting. Still, it is imperative to determine what is truly useful and what is no longer serving any real purpose.

The contrast in perceived importance will help determine which items remain and which items are ready to be donated to charity.

In The Hidden Benefits of Spring Cleaning, writer Debbie Mandell suggests that clutter may be a barrier to fully experiencing life and love

Debbie Mandell recommends the following strategies to begin the decluttering process:

Toss out the toxins of your life. Physical and mental clutter can spoil your life.

Look for a pattern in your clutter.

What is pattern clutter? If too much of the same item is purchased because it’s “on sale.” Or you keep clothing because you might gain or lose weight.

Or you keep dating someone who shares a resemblance or behavior with an ex-spouse. If you recognize this in your life, find out why negative behaviors are repeating themselves.

Learn to be selective.

Designate what is genuinely treasured and what is not. Choose to engage in what creates personal compassion and happiness.

Liberate your true identity. Realize the value of humanity from within and that it is far greater than any possessions.

Make room for hidden talents to emerge.

Reorganizing the environment while actively creating space provides both the place and opportunity for inspiration to become an aspiration.

Dr. Sharp further suggests that the springtimes of the past condition people. Meaning they may respond to the advent of each new spring by repeating old patterns of behavior.

Therefore, Dr. Sharp recommends undergoing two spring spruce-ups. Do this by “transforming something in both the personal environment and in personal life, whether it is an attitude or a routine.”

Purposeful changes of any kind bring the opportunity for new and exciting results.

Published in Psychology Today, Dr. Dorothy Furman asks some thought-provoking questions worth considering:

“Who will we be if we really clean out our inner room? Too often, we know ourselves by these very trappings: old stories, limited beliefs, scripts from childhood; old wounds; and outdated fears.”

The sunlight shines brighter, and daffodils bright with color embrace the promise of spring. So open the windows and clean out the clutter and negative energy in your home and office.

Let nature’s own glorious rebirth inspire personal choices, which create a fulfilling life blessed with rejuvenation and joy.

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

(Main image: Thanks to Dan Gold @danielcgold for making this photo available freely on Unsplash 🎁

https://unsplash.com/photos/aJN-jjFLyCU )