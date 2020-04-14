Enjoy springtime at home with a Peach, Plum and Apricot Crisp

SAN DIEGO — Being stuck at home doesn’t mean you can enjoy springtime’s bounty of fruit with Peach, Plum and Apricot Crisp. You can use fresh fruit, or if you prefer fruits that are sealed from the manufacturer, frozen will work also.

Stone fruits are virtuous

Apricots are a golden yellow hue and are brimming with vitamin A. Additionally they contain potassium, protein and fiber. Peaches are softly fuzzy and sweet, attracting eager buyers with their peachy hue. They contain vitamin A, potassium, protein and fiber. Plums are a rich purplish hue and contain vitamin A, potassium and small amounts of fiber.

What’s more, peaches, plums and apricots are all low in calories and contain fiber and sodium. They are also cholesterol-free.

There is much to appreciate and enjoy when a springtime recipe includes all of these spectacular fruits as main ingredients, ensuring a rich, delicious dessert that is also healthy.





The following springtime Peach, Plum and Apricot Crisp, discovered in MyRecipes.com, is a treasure to consume and delightful to behold on any supper table.

Peach, Plum and Apricot Crisp



Main Ingredients

4 1/2 cups sliced peaches

2 cups sliced plums

2 cups sliced apricots

3/4 cup granulated sugar (or sugar substitute for a diabetic diet)

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour (gluten-free flour may be substituted)

1/4 teaspoon grated whole nutmeg

Cooking spray

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and let stand for 15 minutes.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Spoon fruit mixture into a 13 X 9-inch glass or ceramic baking dish coated with cooking spray.

Bake at 400 degrees for 35 minutes or until bubbly.

While the crisp is baking, prepare the topping:

1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats (gluten-free may be substituted)

1/2 cup packed brown sugar (or sugar substitute for a diabetic diet)

3/4 cup all-purpose flour (gluten-free may be substituted)





1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup melted butter (low-fat may be used)

Directions for topping:

Combine oats and remaining ingredients (through salt) in a bowl.

Sprinkle oat mixture over the fruit bake.

Bake the entire crisp an additional 15 minutes, or until topping is lightly browned and fruit is bubbly.

Serve this delightful crisp while it’s warm. Adorn each serving with 1/3 cup low-fat vanilla ice cream.

Yields 12 half-cup servings

Nutritional information

Calories: 299

Fat: 6 g

Saturated fat: 3.2

Cholesterol: 13 mg

Other health properties: Fiber, iron, sodium and calcium.

Enjoy the natural bounty of springtime fruits

After enjoying a delicious helping of Peach, Plum and Apricot Crisp, you’ll surely agree with this observation. It is simply divine that such edible gifts from nature could be so enjoyable and delicious, while also providing so many positive health benefits. Famed English poet Andrew Marvell thought so, too. So let’s give him today’s last word.

What wond’rous life is this I lead!

Ripe apples drop about my head;

The luscious clusters of the vine

The nectarine and curious peach,

Into my hands themselves do reach;

Stumbling on melons, as I pass,

Insnar’d with flow’rs, I fall on grass.

— Andrew Marvell (1621-1678)

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

— Headline image: Peaches, plums and apricots. Via Unsplash/@eprouzet