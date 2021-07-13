Enjoy a summer breakfast with healthy Ricotta Lemon-Blueberry Waffles

SAN DIEGO – Blueberry and lemons are a tasty and healthful way to start any day. But an al fresco summer breakfast or brunch of Ricotta Lemon-Blueberry Waffles is an especially delightful way to start the day.

Blueberries, the quintessential summer fruit, is a small but mighty berry

The petite and juicy fruit is 85% water so it is low in calories, but rich in health benefits.

Blueberries, as posted in Healthline, can reduce DNA damage and the risk of cancer. The fruit is also beneficial for cognitive functions such as memory and intelligence.

Lemons are a superior source for vitamin C and a powerful antioxidant that may prevent the flu and help aid digestion.





The recipe below provided by Cooking Light and sourced from MyRecipes can be modified with sugar substitutes and butter substitutes.

Ricotta Lemon-Blueberry Waffles

Ingredients

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

2 tbsp sugar, or sugar substitute

2 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

1 cup 1% low-fat milk

½ cup part-skim ricotta cheese

2 tbsp butter, melted, or light oil or a butter substitute

2 tbsp light oil, there are a variety of healthy choices

1 tbsp grated lemon rind

1 tbsp fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 large egg

Cooking spray, or oil (to lightly grease the waffle iron)

1 cup blueberries

2 tbsp sugar or sugar substitute

1 tsp fresh squeezed lemon juice

Directions

Combine the flour with 2 tbs, sugar, salt, and baking powder.

In a different bowl, add milk, melted butter, oil, grated lemon rind, 1 tbsp fresh squeezed lemon juice, one egg and the ricotta cheese.

Add the milk mixture to the flour mixture slowly so as not to get lumps in the batter.

Spray or coat the waffle iron. Add the mixture by spoon to the waffle iron, remember don’t overfill the waffle iron, or it will pour over the sides-less is better.

This should take 5 minutes, or wait for the green light and or beep signaling the waffles are fully cooked on your waffle iron.

Mix the blueberries, 2 tbsp sugar, and 1 tsp fresh lemon juice in a small saucepan and bring to a boil.

Using a fork, mash up the blueberry mixture.

Remove from heat. Breakfast is ready.

No need to feel guilty while eating these Ricotta Lemon-Blueberry Waffles as they only have 314 calories each.

Make every day special and enjoy the summer!

Also this summer, try our recipe for Garden Fresh Vegetable Pizza.

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

(Main image: Thanks to andrew welch @andrewwelch3 for making this photo available freely on Unsplash 🎁

https://unsplash.com/photos/i5Crg4KLblY )