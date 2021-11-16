Enjoy a healthy and tasty Rustic Pear Tart this Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO, November 16, 2021– Thanksgiving preparation need not be stressful with an easy, healthful and delicious Rustic Pear Tart.

With so much to do as we make our holiday to do lists and finding ways to save time and maintain quality is priceless. A simple yet fabulous dessert is just what your Thanksgiving table needs.

Rustic Pear Tart, Courtesy of Eating Well will fill your house with the most fragrant aroma.

Rustic Pear Tart

Ingredients

1 large pear, peeled and thinly sliced





1 teaspoon plus 1/3 cup all-purpose flour, divided, (you will use additional flour for dusting)

2 tablespoons sugar, divided

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon nutmeg

⅛ teaspoon salt or salt substitute

⅓ cup whole-wheat pastry flour

1 tablespoon cold unsalted butter (or butter substitute)

2 tablespoons walnut oil

1-2 tablespoons cold water

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

Combine pear slices, 1 teaspoon flour, 1 tablespoon sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt in a bowl.

Mix 1/3 cup all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, and the remaining 1 tablespoon sugar in a bowl. Cut in butter until the mixture looks crumbly. Add oil to the mixture and combine. Add 1 tablespoon of water and blend the dough lightly (don’t over mix). A small bit of water may be added if the mixture seems too dry.

On a floured cutting board or countertop form the dough into a ball and roll into a 10-inch circle, more flour may be added as needed. Place your dough onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or you can use a silicone mat.

Line the pear slices in overlapping circles on the crust, leave a 1-inch border around the edge. Pour any pear juice over the sliced pears. Fold the 1 inch border over your pears.

Bake the tart for 40 minutes. Cool before serving.

Seasonal pears, which is the main ingredient in this Rustic Pear Tart recipe, are extremely healthy.

In fact, pears are thought to be helpful in stabilizing type 2 diabetes due to their rich flavonoid content.

Their low glycemic, low calories and low-fat content makes them one of the healthiest of fruits.

Pears are high in fiber, and contain key vitamins and minerals such as copper, boron, calcium, magnesium, vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin E and more.

The skins of pears are recognized as containing antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties which may help to fight cancer.

Brought into the United States during the 1500’s by early European colonists, China has now become the leading producer of pears worldwide.

We can thank the early colonists for bringing pears to America, and can take full advantage of their sublime fresh taste, healthy properties and their versatility as an ingredient in a variety of different recipes.

As Thanksgiving plans unfold, and meal planning gets underway, this Rustic Pear Tart will be a delightful finale to your holiday feast.

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

(Main image: Thanks to Dilyara Garifullina @dilja96 for making this photo available freely on Unsplash 🎁

https://unsplash.com/photos/es7aJ-3iBDo )