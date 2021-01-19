SAN DIEGO, January 19, 2021– What is all the buzz about elderberries and the fight against COVID-19. Elderberries are a small round fruit found on the Sambucus plant which is known for its healing properties. WebMD states, dating back to 400 BC, Hippocrates calling the Elderberry plant his “medicine chest.”

Considered among the top healing plants of the world, the immune-boosting properties in elderberries are believed to boost the immune system with its antioxidants and vitamins.

Elderberry branches, roots, and leaves are harmful for consumption. Properly prepared elderberries, however, are thought to help fight cancer, improve heart health and improve overall health, including liver support for detoxification.

Elderberry is made into syrups, gummies, lozenges, jams, wines, and more. It is imperative that they be cooked or processed to prevent toxicity. (Cooking With Elderberries: The Dos And Don’ts)





Branches and seeds of the plant are considered toxic

With the plethora of COVID-19 and the genuine fear surrounding this pandemic, there has been speculation that elderberry may quite possibly help provide one of the many hypothesized natural cures.

As supportive of the immune system, the berries may have a genuine place in the building of human immunity in the efforts to stave off COVID-19.

Taken as directed, in their variety of cooked and manufactured forms may indeed serve a positive role especially accompanied by Vitamin D, Vitamin C, and zinc. (20+ Delicious Ways to Use Elderberries!)

There are, however, some theories that elderberries stimulate the production of cytokines which is an inflammatory response to viruses. According to Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine, the berries increase cytokine production and could possibly result in acute respiratory distress for those who have already contracted COVID-19. Always seek medical or homeopathic doctor advice.

Potentially, the human body could become overactivated in its immune response further damaging tissues.

Therefore, it would seem sound to incorporate elderberry into a proactive plan of preventing illness. But it would not be recommended for those who have contracted COVID-19.

Published by Kaiser Permanente, the following is an explanation of what conditions would constitute the use of elderberry supplementation:

1. For common cold and sore throat; believed to have antiviral properties.

2. Influenza.

3. General infection.





Though traditional use may or may not be supported by science, depending upon the source, European herbalists and Native American herbalists found many uses for elderberry made into foods, pies, and lemonade.

As we consider how to prevent COVID-19, we might include an arsenal of vitamins and herbs which are known to stimulate immunity

Though there are no guarantees, choosing elderberry could be a logical addition to prevention and for a more robust and healthy life.

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

(Main image: https://pixabay.com/de/photos/holunder-holunderbeeren-beeren-saft-4434796/)