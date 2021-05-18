Eating light and healthy: Walnut Raspberry Salad and Raspberry Vinaigrette

SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2021– Walnut Raspberry Salad and Raspberry Vinaigrette is a great way to get out and enjoy the warm sunny days.

COVID restrictions are easing and the desire to get out into the fresh air is all too appealing, making the salad the perfect take along for any outing or even a light feast on your patio.

Walnut Raspberry Salad and Raspberry Vinaigrette, published on Walnuts.org is a great example of how easy it is to add healthful walnuts to the daily diet.

Walnuts are a delicious way to potentially slow the aging process while adding extra years to life

Walnuts an uncanny visual likeness to the human brain, and have been revered since ancient times as a symbol for intellectuality, according to Nutrition and You.





Walnut Raspberry Salad and Raspberry Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

3 tbsp raspberry preserves

2 tbsp vegetable oil (extra light can be substituted)

Salt and pepper to taste (salt substitute can be used as a replacement)

8 cups of fresh baby spinach leaves

⅓ cup of finely sliced red onions

6 oz package of fresh raspberries

½ cup of coarsely chopped and toasted walnuts

Preparation:

Using a large bowl whisk the raspberry preserves, oil and cider vinegar together. Sprinkle it with salt and pepper.

Toss the spinach and red onion together, drizzle with the vinaigrette, and top with the fresh raspberries and toasted walnuts, giving it a slight toss again.

Serve immediately, as to not get soggy.





Walnuts are replete with omega-3 fats, the amino acid l-arginine, vitamin E, melatonin, and antioxidants

Consuming a small handful of walnuts daily, approximately 1/4 cup, can improve cardiovascular health, brain function, reduce the risks of prostate and breast cancer, reduce inflammation, help to control diabetes, lower blood pressure and possibly help reduce appetite by creating a feeling of satiety.

With so many potential health benefits, adding one small handful of walnuts to the daily diet could provide positive long-term health benefits!

To prevent boredom with routine consumption of a daily dose of healthful walnuts, try serving them in a variety of creative ways, such as adding them as a topping to yogurt, ice cream, salads, desserts and main dishes.

Or, simply enjoy them fresh out of the shell as Mother Nature intended!



Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

About the Author:

Laurie Edwards-Tate is Communities Digital News senior health and aging specialist covering healthful eating, living and aging information. Since 1984, Edwards-Tate has served as President and Founder of At Your Home Familycare, a non-medical Home Care Aide Organization, serving seniors, disabled, infirm and children. Laurie is Board of Director 2018 (elected), Palomar Health; Executive Board Member; Chair Board Human Resources Committee; Member of Audits & Compliance Committee; Community Relations Committee.

(Main image: Thanks to Sahand Babali @sahandbabali for making this photo available freely on Unsplash 🎁

https://unsplash.com/photos/yPhVyH8oi_A )