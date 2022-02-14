Dark chocolate-covered strawberries: Food is Good Medicine

SAN DIEGO, February 14, 2022– It is Valentine’s Day and love is in the air – what better way to celebrate than with dark chocolate-covered strawberries!

From children to older adults alike, generations of people across the globe anticipate this annual day to celebrate love while eagerly awaiting to discover who truly cares the most.

Love, we are learning, is essential to childhood development and longevity because of its life-enriching, nurturing elements of caring, attachment, protectiveness and trust.

Inspirational shades of the color red visually dominate greeting cards, gift boxes, advertising, and more signaling that it is time for the human heart to become visible and available for those beloved and shared with open displays of passion, affection, and sometimes secret longings bursting from within.

One of the most popular gifts given on Valentine’s Day is chocolate candy, and it is often presented in heart-shaped red boxes.





For the love of dark chocolate-covered strawberries

Ranked as the third most popular Valentine’s Day gift in America, it is especially gracious to give healthful bright red strawberries dipped in rich dark chocolate.

With strawberries dating back to early Roman literature, they are known for medicinal attributes such as treating depressive illnesses. They also contain healthy properties such as Vitamin C, manganese, folate, potassium, fiber, and flavonoids. Paired with dark chocolate, which dates back to the Mayans of Central America thousands of years BC, strawberries contain flavonoids, zinc, iron, and magnesium. A powerful combination for health that will enrich the quality of health and say “I love you” to the recipient.

Chocolate-dipped strawberries were first introduced in the 1960s by Lorraine Lorusso, a candymaker at Stop-N-Shop in Chicago, Illinois. Like the combination of chocolate and peanut butter (1928), one has to ask why did it take so long?

It is also difficult to understand why this combination of healthfully paired Dark-chocolate-dipped strawberry delights was not discovered far earlier in history. Henry the VIII’s trusted advisor Thomas Wolsey first invented strawberries and cream creating an international sensation lasting to this day!

In addition to gifting, Verywell Mind published some tips for How to Practice Love, which may be helpful to its sustainability well-beyond Valentine’s Day gift-giving:

-Be willing to be vulnerable.

-Be willing to forgive.

-Do your best and be willing to apologize when you make mistakes.

-Let them know that you care.

-Listen to what they have to say.

-Prioritize spending time with the other person.

-Reciprocate loving gestures and acts of kindness.

-Recognize and acknowledge their good qualities.

-Share things about yourself.

-Show affection.

-Show unconditional love.

Practicing love for others, whether familial, friendship, passionate or unrequited requires and deserves mindfulness, thoughtfulness, selflessness and caring which might be beyond the expectation of many who are only aware of love’s idealism and/or romanticism.

In the poetic words of the great Lebanese poet, philosopher, and artist, Kahlil Gibran, published in The Prophet:

“When love beckons to you, follow him,

Though his ways are hard and steep…

And when he speaks to you believe in him,

Though his voice may shatter your dreams

as the north winds lays waste the garden…

And think not you can direct the course

of love, for love, if it finds you worthy,

directs your course.”

-Kahlil Gibran

Celebrating love in all its many forms is a jubilant occasion!

Valentine’s Day should be a happy time for all while lending itself to the wellness of the body, mind, and spirit. If you don’t have a special lover, love yourself by spending time with friends and family. Creating a special day for all.

Remember that a beautiful box of delicious, healthful dark-chocolate dipped strawberries when selecting an ideal Valentine’s gift and, revel in the joys of sharing them with those who are cared about most.

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

(Main image: Thanks to Sandi Mager @sandimagerart for making this photo available freely on Unsplash 🎁

https://unsplash.com/photos/MbeWlZ70ku0 )