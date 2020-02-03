MANILA, Philippines — Authorities ordered strict surveillance of critical areas after an outbreak of a virulent strain of bird flu in China, which threatens the poultry industry should it enter the country.

At a briefing yesterday, chief veterinarian and Bureau of Animal Industry director Ronnie Domingo said the Department of Agriculture (DA) is monitoring wetlands and possible landing areas of migratory birds that may be carriers of the avian influenza virus.

“Our regular surveillance is continuous. We are looking at the landing areas of migratory birds. These can be the entry points because we have already banned the countries with bird flu,” Domingo said.





Read More