Home Featured DA monitors migratory birds amid China bird flu
FeaturedHealthNordotScience

DA monitors migratory birds amid China bird flu

by Nordot
written by Nordot
China, Bird Flu

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities ordered strict surveillance of critical areas after an outbreak of a virulent strain of bird flu in China, which threatens the poultry industry should it enter the country.

At a briefing yesterday, chief veterinarian and Bureau of Animal Industry director Ronnie Domingo said the Department of Agriculture (DA) is monitoring wetlands and possible landing areas of migratory birds that may be carriers of the avian influenza virus.

“Our regular surveillance is continuous. We are looking at the landing areas of migratory birds. These can be the entry points because we have already banned the countries with bird flu,” Domingo said.


Read More

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Nordot

You may also like

Putting an end to Trinidad and Tobago’s Domestic...

Iowa caucuses: The first votes of the 2020...

Living with ALS while learning about microphones and...

President Trump’s United States Space Force: Why we...

Liar, Liar, Adam Schiff’s Pants Afire: The Democrats...

Celebrity Apex sets sail to redefine sea-going cruises...

America divided: To reduce hate dividing America, reduce...

Democrat and GOP Trump resistance cult loses on...

Sing With Me, Canta Conmigo: a Bilingual Children’s...

From Audi to Porsche, a first peek at...