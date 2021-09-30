WASHINGTON — Those of us who grew up around the medical community have a general knowledge base to rely on. This helps us to know when something looks off or just plain wrong. Covid-19 may very well be a man-made or man-modified gain-of-function virus. But even so, it should not require a highly experimental gene-altering drug to cure it. To the point: The injections people now receive to combat Covid-19 are not vaccines, even though the CDC and much of the medical community use this term. In reality, the Covid shot works through mRNA gene modification. That means that the Covid-19 shots are not vaccines, at least in the traditional meaning of this term

Definition

vac•cine văk-sēn′, văk′sēn

n. A preparation of a weakened or killed pathogen, such as a bacterium or virus, or of a portion of the pathogen’s structure that upon administration to an individual stimulates antibody production or cellular immunity against the pathogen but is incapable of causing severe infection.



But, generally unknown to the public, current Covid-19 “vaccines” do not actually contain a weakened or killed pathogen. The current Covid-19 vaccines are fundamentally different from the annual flu vaccines or other routinely taken vaccines. The public needs further information to understand this.

In April 2021, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) showed 51% of Americans had received the Covid-19 shot

This month, the CDC reported that 53% of Americans are “vaccinated,” defined at the time as receiving at least one shot. (NOTE: This week, Dr.Fauci decided to move the goal posts, redefining “vaccinated” as 3 shots, presumably including a “booster.”) This percentage is actually not far off from the percentage of people who receive the yearly tested and proven flu vaccine. Which, in 2019-20 was overall, 48.4 percent of adults 18 years and older. Significantly higher rates are only seen in the over 60 population. (Source: Flu Vaccination Coverage, United States, 2019–20 Influenza Season – CDC.Gov)





For that same 2018-2019 period, showing a vax rate of 45.3 overall, the CDC reports:

CDC estimates that influenza was associated with more than 35.5 million illnesses, more than 16.5 million medical visits, 490,600 hospitalizations, and 34,200 deaths during the 2018–2019 influenza season. This burden was similar to estimated burden during the 2012–2013 influenza season1.

For the 2019-2020 flu season the CDC reports:

Weekly flu and pneumonia deaths were higher at the beginning of the year during the end of the 2019-20 flu season, though flu deaths were not nearly as high as the 2017-18 season, when an estimated 61,000 died of the flu alone. For comparison, the CDC estimates that 34,000 died in the 2018-19 flu season, and 22,000 died in the 2019-20 season. Flu cases generally peak between December and February, so it remains to be seen if deaths due to flu and pneumonia will be significantly lower in the 2020-21 season due to increased public health measures in response to the pandemic. However, the CDC continues to report that flu activity is lower than usual. For example, between October 1, 2020 and April 17, 2021, a sampling of sites showed that the cumulative hospitalization rate for the flu was 0.8 per 100,000 people, which is much lower than average. Additionally, deaths from Heart Disease and Cancer outweigh by nearly have deaths from Covid-19. Yet we have not seen our government mobilize, for the health of the nation, against obesity, demanding dietary obsequence, or the shutting down of unhealthy fast foods. Which one could argue is a huge cause of both heart disease and cancer.

Most people getting vaccinated wrongfully assume that this injection (jab) was proven safe and effective.

They assume the companies providing it stand behind it and that they likely may suffer few ill side effects. They link this belief to past history, when they received vaccinations for the flu, pneumonia, shingles, and other diseases as well.

Those considering this situation on a little higher level know that a vaccine for a virus involves injecting parts or all of a microorganism like the Covid-19 virus. This causes the body to develop antibodies against that microorganism (Covid-19). From that point, those antibodies continue to fight off the virus.

But for the American-made Covid-19 “vaccines,” this assumption does not hold true.

By not allowing the healthy public to develop “herd” immunity to this Coronavirus, can we make a case that demanding the Covid-19 shot could prove counterproductive to our long-term health?

A previous “60 Minutes” television news magazine segment showed an International Cold and Flu Clinic closing in Paris, France, about 40 years ago. Their mission was to study colds and try to determine if they could find a possible cure to the common cold or “coronavirus.” They concluded their mission stating something like the following (paraphrased).

The bad news is we have determined there will never be a vaccine for the common cold. The good news is we discovered there is around 4,000 different variants and once you have had one, your body will develop immunities and you will never get it again. Also, you can have multiple variants of colds at the same time which means you will not need to get sick 4,000 times to build immunities.

Here are the reasons why the Covid-19 “vaccine” does not fit the definition of a vaccine.

In every definition, vaccines involve injecting parts or all of a microorganism, such as a virus or bacteria, into your body to stimulate your immune system. This develops antibodies to fight the microorganism and build up your immune system. Covid-19 injections don’t work like that.

Instead of injecting microorganisms, they inject genetic material, a strand of synthesized messenger RNA, called mRNA.

The theory of this new Covid-19 “vaccine” holds that the mRNA messenger gives instructions to the cells of your body to produce antigenic substances such as viral protein fragments. This, in turn, can cause your body to develop antibodies to fight against those same substances that your body created.

This is a theory though. It has not been tested as in previous vaccine trials. Most particularly those trials ending after a death rate of 50.

Since this new Covid-19 solution doesn’t fit the definition of a vaccine, appropriating the term proves both misleading and dangerous.

Using the word “vaccine” for the Covid-19 shots creates the illusion this regime is a known, safe thing people can rely upon. After all, vaccines have been around for a long time. And the general public largely accepts them.

But for the Covid-19 jab, this assumption is questionable. The Covid-19 “vaccine” is actually an unknown, making unprecedented changes to our God-given genetic code. The intent of the current vaccines involves rewriting our genetic code. Nothing like this has ever been done before.

Respected doctors and scientists from all over the world have come down against the American-made mRNA gene modifying Covid-19 experimental drugs. They base their opinion on medical ethics more than whether they might really work longer term.

Ethically, scientists did not properly test the Covid-19 “vaccines” before release.

Essentially, the pharmaceutical companies and the Federal government did not allow informed consent enabling the public to know what the mRNA shots actually contain. Additionally, we do not know the long-term health effects for those who have taken this experimental, gene-altering drug masquerading as a vaccine.

As a matter of fact, the doctor who actually invented the theory of mRNA technology has called for these Covid-19 vaccinations to stop as recently as June 2021.

In his interview with Del Bigtree of The Highwire, Dr. Robert Malone calls for a stop of COVID vaccines. He explained that the Covid-19 vaccine can cause an enhanced immune response, which creates a worse reaction when exposed to the natural coronavirus.

Dr. Malone says mRNA vaccines can create auto-immunities in your body.

He says the resultant spike proteins in the current Covid-19 shots may prove the most dangerous part for our bodies. Among other issues, these spike proteins can open up the blood-brain barrier. This has very dangerous implications for the human body. It is also a likely reason why a significant number of patients sufer so many adverse reactions to these supposed “vaccines.”

Dictionaries may likely decide to redefine vaccines to include mRNA modifications —a dangerous possibility. If the increasingly untrustworthy American Medical Association (AMA) possesses any credibility and power, they should vehemently object to this. They must reverse the harm caused by this reckless misrepresentation.

Rush to Market

The COVID-19 mRNA modification drug development used different protocols than previous vaccines. The FDA granted special permission to producers, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, to expedite the development phases. This enabled them to complete them much faster than normal. And without trials.

Vaccines develop through phases that normally take years to complete followed by time for FDA approval.

The first phase is the development of the vaccine in the lab. Phase two is administering the vaccine to 45 test subjects (animal and/or human) in the trial. Phase three is the release of the results to the FDA for approval.



In the case of Moderna’s vaccine, the test subjects were put into two groups. One group received a high dose and the other a low dose. Thereafter, the results showed adverse systemic side effects experienced by 100% of the high dose recipients and 80% of low dose recipients. (Source: Dr. Carrie Madej)

However, the development process continued moving forward rapidly.

The FDA even allowed Big Pharma to conduct human trials prior to completing animal trials.

For the first time, animal and human trials were simultaneous rather than sequential. Ignoring these established safety procedures the FDA significantly increased the risk of adverse reactions and even death.

Skipping all research regarding the long-term health risks, even though mRNA modifications are completely new science never done before, makes for an unknown future for all those receiving the vaccine.

These new differences between the development of the COVID-19 “vaccine” vs. previous vaccines confirm it is not a vaccine.

At least not in a traditional sense. Rather, we should define it as an experimental gene modification drug. But if we can modify genes for Covid what gene modifications will come next? Sex or sexuality? Hair and eye colors? Predispositions to cancers or genetic diseases such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s?

Also, the Covid-19 vaccines expose the agencies charged with looking out for public health safety to conflict of interest charges. They do so by showing the agencies may have another agenda and thus may prove both liable and criminally negligent. For this and many other reasons, including constant flip-flops on earlier pronouncements, the CDC has lost the public’s trust. And they took the FDA along with them.

The COVID-19 mRNA modification drug does what no vaccines have ever done. They were publicly distributed prior to getting FDA full approval. Even after 114.5 million people were injected, the FDA had still not granted full authorization from experimental status. That alone should be enough to give pause to any thinking person.

The mainstream news media rarely mentions reports on Covid-19 “vaccine” side effects or related deaths. Possibly, the information is not readily available. But perhaps Big Pharma has become their biggest sponsor.

The FDA’s approval process for vaccines normally takes about ten years.

This Covid-19 experimental gene-altering drug was granted approval for experimental use in less than one year under the terms of their Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) designation. This never happened before with any previous vaccine. But then, the Covid Vaccine is not a vaccine.

The Ad Nauseam Hype and Public Relations Campaign and its Questionable Numbers

Government leaders around the world claim the only way we can ever return to normal life is if the whole world puts its trust and hope in one of these new “vaccines.” In essence, they have become spokespersons for Big Pharma, an industry that benefits from each and every shot. The fake media hype became sinister when it began appealing to people’s greed with lotteries of cash prizes.

In the interest of public health safety and informed consent laws, Covid vaccines need transparency. Americans should know exactly what the shot really represents: An experimental drug based on mRNA gene modification. But that certainly wouldn’t have led to half of the population of the country to accept “the jab,” would it?

Misnaming an experimental gene modifying drug as a vaccine: A criminal offense?

This certainly may prove the case. It also constitutes false advertising, which violates informed consent laws.

“If you have to be persuaded, reminded, pressured, lied to, incentivized, coerced, bullied, socially shamed, guilt-tripped, threatened, paid, punished, and criminalized… if all of this is considered necessary to gain your compliance you can be absolutely certain that what is being promoted is NOT in your best interest.”

Ultimately, by definition, the Covid-19 “vaccine” is not a vaccine

Instead, it is an experimental mRNA gene modification solution rolling out in an unprecedented way. It involves unknown health implications for the future. To create these vaccines, scientists quickly put mRNA through development without scholarly peer-review to learn what it contains. The public must demand real answers from their elected leaders,

Coronavirus Fun Fact

Dr. June Almeida was the first virologist to discover the coronavirus in her lab in St Thomas’s Hospital in London in 1964. She went on to become a pioneer of virus imaging. This work come roaring back into focus during the present pandemic.

Born in 1930 (June Hart), she married in 1954 and passed away in 2007.

