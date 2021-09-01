Covid-19 Vaccine fallout: Lawsuits to country bans, people have concerns

WASHINGTON: More and more reports of deaths and illnesses after people have been vaccinated by the newly developed non-traditional supposed Covid-19 ‘vaccines’ are being reported. This could explain why calls are increasing for mandatory vaccinations and why the CDC wrongfully took the status of these vaccines off of the ‘experimental status’ just recently. To most thinking people, there is a hidden agenda in play now and it does not involved public health.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is marketing widespread the use of the four American-made vaccines for all ages. Other countries are limiting Covid-19 vaccine use.

This situation is very fluid as politics is now mixing with medicine. Health officials around the world are giving varying advice that seems to be changing almost daily. And the public becomes more aware of the vaccine’s issues, is speaking out and filing lawsuits. The concerns seem to be coming on two fronts. (Bombshell! Medical Professionals speak out Against Covid Vaccines, lawsuits pending)

Illnesses and deaths resulting from vaccinations and scientific research of both the blood of the vaccinated and contents of the vaccines are creating more questions than answers. Unfortunately, what is in vaccinated blood, and the vaccines, is a secret kept close to Fauci’s sunken chest.

In the United Kingdom scientists analyzed adverse event reports and called on the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency to stop the Covid-19 vaccines as ‘not safe for human use’. Their action was the result of reports of vaccine side effects related to bleeding/clotting, pain, immune system issues, neurological issues, loss of sight/hearing/smell/speech, and the impact in pregnant women.





A petition by scientists led by Dr. Linda Wastila, a professor at Pharmaceutical Health Services Research University of Maryland School of Pharmacy is calling for Covid-19 vaccines to be disapproved by the CDC.

In the article Docs, Scientists Call on FDA to Delay Approval of COVID Vaccines, MedPage Today writes:

A group of clinicians and researchers has petitioned the FDA to delay fully approving any COVID-19 vaccines before clinical trials have been completed, calling the notion of approval to stimulate vaccination rates “backward logic.”

The group, led by Linda Wastila, BSPharm, MSPH, PhD, professor of pharmaceutical health services research at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy, includes 27 petitioners, including 16 experts outside the U.S., primarily based in Europe.

Around the world at least 57 authors from 17 countries have signed a petition urging that Covid-19 vaccinations be stopped unless new safety standards are implemented.

Those authors include Dr. Peter McCullough, cardiologist and former Vice Chief of Medicine at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. He has called for a halt to vaccinating younger adults due to absolutely no ‘clinical benefit’ as well as safety concerns. Dr. McCullough is currently Senior Professor of Internal Medicine at the Texas A&M University Health Sciences Center. Baylor is suing him as their name keeps being associated with him as a perceived anti-vaxxer.

Researchers in the United Kingdom are also studying cases of Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) in women in their 30s after receiving Covid-19 vaccines. An analysis of Covid-19 vaccine adverse events showed hundreds of thousands of reports of limb weakness, paralysis, tremors, spasms, problems walking, speech problems, tingling, vision loss, seizures, fatigue, anxiety, chronic pain, memory loss, and blackouts. These new adverse cases are reported in the journal NeuroPsychiatry.

In July the FDA added warnings about Guillain-Barre syndrome autoimmune paralysis.

This is where the immune system attacks the body’s nerves, after the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The European Union soon followed suit. Such cases have primarily been reported about two weeks after vaccination, mostly in men, and those aged 50 and older.

An analysis in Hong Kong exposed a risk of Bell’s palsy higher with CoronaVac (Sinovac Biotech) vaccine which is not currently available in the U.S. Bell’s palsy involves facial paralysis, muscle twitching, or weakness. It may also include change in taste, and pain around the ear, and increased sensitivity to sound known as Hyperacusis.

An adverse event analysis in the U.S. showed 4,154 Bell’s Palsy events after Covid-19 vaccination by American made vaccines as of August.

The Israeli Ministry of Health announced its monitoring heart inflammation after Pfizer’s vaccine due to reports of problems. Heart inflammation conditions of myocarditis or pericarditis have been found in young people after Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccination. An independent study of medical records this summer found the incidences of myocarditis and pericarditis were more than five times more common than previously reported by the CDC.

The Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine was temporarily removed from the market in the U.S. in April as health officials studied reports of blood clot instances. Among them was an 18-year old teen named Emma Burkey, who got sick about a week after the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. She ended up having three brain surgeries related to blood clots and seizures.

‘RECOVERY UPDATE: Emma Burkey battled rare brain blood clots after getting Johnson & Johnson COVID-19’ – 8 News Now Las Vegas

In June, the first case of a blood clot disorder called “thrombosis with thrombocytopenia” after an RNA double-dose vaccine was reported in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

The case involved a 65-year-old man who developed symptoms ten days after his second dose of the Moderna vaccine. Because the blood clot disorder was not previously known of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, doctors treated the patient with heparin. This is a drug that’s not supposed to be used in post-vaccine patients suffering from blood clotting as it can actually worsen this condition.

In Mexico and Turkey research found a link between Covid-19 vaccines and the autoimmune thyroid disorder Graves disease in numerous female health care workers. While Pfizer-BioNTech was the vaccine given in Mexico a Chinese vaccine was given in Turkey.

Elderly patients in U.S. nursing homes died after Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccinations.

In one group, a number of the patients who died tested positive for Covid-19 after vaccination. Norwegian health officials sounded the alarm after 23 patients died after getting the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. They advise doctors should not be administering the shot to “very frail elderly patients.”

After investigating 13 of 23 deaths, Norwegian authorities concluded the ’RNA’ vaccines are too much for a frail elderly person. And they may contribute to their death.

The CDC says they have limited data on the impact of Covid-19 vaccine in pregnant women and unborn children.

But several Brazilian states suspended use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine in May after a pregnant woman died after getting vaccinated. The CDC contends the decision on whether to vaccinate while pregnant is an individual decision to be made between a woman and her physician.

The Reason Why Dr. Fauci and the CDC are being named in multiple lawsuits

The CDC has falsely claimed that studies showed Covid-19 vaccines are effective for those who had Covid-19. The fact of the matter is studies show the opposite to be true.

In April the CDC reported that some 10,626 breakthrough cases were reported in 46 states. Breakthrough cases are when fully vaccinated people still end up infected with Covid-19. (Changing the ABC’s of the Covid-19 terms and descriptions)

Epoch Times, reported in June of 2021 nearly 4,000 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts tested positive for Covid-19.

Fisher Phillips attorneys developed the ‘COVID-19 Employment Litigation Tracker And Insights’ web page to track employment Covid-19 vaccination litigation.

Ballotpedia offers a rundown of known lawsuits going on now of entities and individuals against the State’s actions. (‘Lawsuits about state actions and policies in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, 2020-2021’)

The Frontline Doctors have now filed a Federal Lawsuit besides the one they had down in Alabama at the state level. (‘Federal Lawsuit Seeks Immediate Halt of COVID Vaccines, Cites Whistleblower Testimony Claiming CDC Is Under-Counting Vaccine Deaths’

########

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.” Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

LinkedIn

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

Parler

74 Million Red