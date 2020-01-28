Coronavirus: The great pandemic or just a bad case of the flu

SAN DIEGO: The coronavirus is believed to have originated in a largely populated city, Wuhan, several hundred miles south of Beijing.

Origins of coronavirus

Wholesale markets selling fish and eating a variety of animal meats including bat and snakes appear to be the culprit. Coronavirus can be spread from animals to humans. The deadly pneumonia virus is finding its way to other countries.

Current scientific evidence is indicating that the spread of this deadly virus is now due to human-to-human transmission.

Reports are that hospital workers in China began displaying symptoms of the coronavirus. Hong Kong canceled its annual Chinese New Year celebrations.





Coronavirus victims grow

Here is the latest breakdown of active coronavirus cases wide published by C-Net, 1/26/20:

China: 2,079 confirmed

Thailand: 8 confirmed

US: 5 confirmed

Australia: 5 confirmed

Japan: 4 confirmed

Malaysia: 4 confirmed

Singapore: 4 confirmed

France: 3 confirmed

South Korea: 3 confirmed





Vietnam: 2 confirmed

Canada: 1 presumptive

Nepal: 1 confirmed

Though confirmed cases appear to be relatively small right now, there is concerned that it is wider spread, possibly unreported. Thus placing many peoples worldwide at risk.

Hygiene is important when taking precautions to avoid the virus

Human-to-human spreading of the coronavirus is commonly due to breathing exposed air, touching someone infected, touching an object or surface-exposed with the virus and contact with excrement.

The CDC recommends several ways by which to avoid coming into contact with the coronavirus.

First, wash hands often with soap and water for a period of at least 20 seconds.

Second, avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Third, avoid close contact with anyone exhibiting signs of illness.

Symptoms for having developed coronavirus resemble those of a cold or flu

If you are feeling unwell, including sore throat, fever, muscle aches, and coughing, that lingers, you should call your health care provider.

Severe coughing and shortness of breath could be indicative of pneumonia, increasing risk factors and that could lead to death.

Determining the presence of coronavirus would mean a sample of sputum and blood serum to be examined for the virus’s presence by visiting a qualified health care professional.

There are no known cures for coronavirus. Symptoms may be alleviated with pain and fever medications, hot showers, drinking a lot of liquids and bed rest.

It is critically important to remain at home until there is no fever and symptoms are resolving to ensure not exposing others to the coronavirus. People that live with you should be careful to take all precautions, including masks and wearing gloves, when near the ill person or providing care.

International travel places people at greater risk than non-travelers

Passengers at points of entry and departure may be actively checked for symptoms and fevers, especially those going to or coming from countries possessing confirmed cases.

It is best to not travel, but if you must, there are precautions you can take. Make sure to carry hand sanitizer and wipes, using them often. Do not feel odd about wearing a mask and protected eyewear in airports or other crowded places.

When you arrive at a hotel or restaurant, be aware of the general cleanliness. Better sanitation reduces the chances of contracting coronavirus. If you are staying in a hotel, make sure to clean glasses with hand sanitizer and hot water before using. Also use sanitizing wipes to clean the phone, television remote and phone.

Avoid where the coronavirus is at

For current information regarding the spread of coronavirus in the US and abroad, go to Johns Hopkins Tracker, a real-time GIS map showing locations of where the coronavirus is present.

By being aware of the places where there is a coronavirus outbreak, being aware of sanitation and food safety, being diligent with hand washing and avoiding those appearing ill, you can reduce the risk of exposure.

For those who have a preexisting illness or compromise to their immune systems, it might be best to decide that traveling might wait until world conditions prove to be safer and healthier.

Keep in mind always that good health is always worth protecting!

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

Lead Image: