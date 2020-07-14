Cool off with healthy Cream Layered Blueberry Ice Pops this summer

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2020–Ready to chill out this summer? It might be fun for the whole family to try Cream Layered Blueberry Ice Pops!

Turn up the heat with a cool dessert

Easy to make and creamy delicious, their side benefit is that they contain healthy ingredients.

Filled with healthy and nutritious blueberries, their rich blue hue adds color rich in antioxidant flavonoids; and, contains Vitamin C, Vitamin K, and manganese.

In about 25 minutes, Creamy Layered Blueberry Ice Pops will be ready to freeze, and available to enjoy in approximately 4 hours.





Cream Layered Blueberry Ice Pops

Here is the recipe from Taste of Homes, contributed by Gloria Bradley from Illinois, and the needed ingredients:

Ingredients

1. 1/3 cup agave nectar

2. 1/4 cup water

3. 1 fresh rosemary sprig

4. 1 tablespoon lemon juice

5. 2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

6. 2 tablespoons sugar or sugar substitute

7. 2 1/4 cups frozen whipped topping (light), thawed

10 freezer pop molds or 10 paper cups 3 ounces each) will hold the to-be-frozen ingredients nicely; and, remember to insert popsicle sticks.

Directions

1. To make the lemon syrup, place the first 4 ingredients in a small saucepan; bring ingredients to a boil while stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and let stand, covered for approximately 10 minutes. Remove rosemary and carefully lemon zest. Next, stir in lemon juice; and, then cool completely.





2. Place blueberries and sugar in another saucepan; and, cook over medium heat, while stirring, until the blueberries pop (5-7 minutes). Completely cool.

3. Add in whipped topping to the lemon syrup, and whisk to blend. Transfer half of the whipped topping mixture to a pastry bag, and pipe into popsicle molds. Layer each mold with blueberries as evenly distributed as possible. Pipe the remaining whipped topping over the top of each mold. Close molds with holders; or, if paper cups were used for molds, top each with foil and insert sticks through the foil.

4. In approximately 4 hours, Creamy Layered Blueberry Ice Pops will be ready to consume–it’s easy to dip molds in warm water before serving to ensure they easily become available to enjoy.

With only approximately 104 calories, Creamy Layered Blueberry Ice Pops will sure to become a family favorite, and a frequently requested refreshing snack or light dessert

However, whenever they are consumed, they will provide extra chill to hot summer days and nights. while eliciting warm smiles from those enjoying them.

Stay cool this summer!

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

Lead Image: Screenshot via YouTube - Green Kitchen Stories - https://youtu.be/4igBKOoX1e4