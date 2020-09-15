Combat the flu with this healthy Creamy Roasted Pumpkin Soup

SAN DIEGO, September 15, 2020– Autumn is approaching and I can think of no better time to stay at home and enjoy this healthy Creamy Roasted Pumpkin Soup on a crisp night.

Pumpkins are a superfood that helps combat the flu, and we have yet to bid adieu to COVID-19, so it is important to maintain your health. You can see the full list of foods to eat while battling the flu at Medicine.Net.

Stay healthy and please your taste buds this fall

Cookie and Kate, authors of “Love real Food”, have a fantastic recipe for homemade pumpkin soup.

Creamy Roasted Pumpkin Soup

Ingredients

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided





One 4-pound pumpkin (sugar pie pumpkin recommended)

1 large yellow onion, chopped

4 large garlic cloves, pressed or minced

1/2 teaspoon each of:

sea salt

ground cinnamon

ground nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon cloves

Dash of cayenne pepper is optional spiciness

Freshly ground black pepper

4 cups vegetable broth





1/2 cup full fat coconut milk

2 tablespoons maple syrup or honey

1/4 cup pepitas (as a garnish)

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or spray with a vegetable spray for ease of clean up. Once the pumpkin has been halved and the pumpkin seeds removed.

2. Slice each pumpkin half into quarters. Brush with 1 tablespoon olive oil over pumpkin place, placing the pumpkin flesh quarters cut side onto the baking sheet. Oven roast for 35 minutes or until the orange flesh may be pierced with a fork–then set aside to cool (a few minutes).

3. Heat remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil in a large Dutch oven or pot. Heat over medium heat until it simmers. Add onion, garlic and salt to the pot and stir. Cook the onion for approximately 10 minutes, and until the onion is translucent–stirring occasionally.

4. Peel the cooled pumpkin removing and discarding pumpkin skin. Add the pumpkin flesh, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, cayenne pepper and a few peppermill twists of black ground pepper. Continue stirring to break up the pumpkin, then pour in the broth. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to simmer for approximately 15 minutes.

5. Once the pumpkin mixture is done. Stir in coconut milk and maple syrup. Remove the soup from heat and slightly cool.

6. Once cooled, use a blender and add cream. Remember to fasten the lid of the blender, and prevent burns to hands by using a kitchen glove. Do not over blend as it will become too watery. Transfer the soup to a large bowl, or pull out Great Grandmother’s soup tureen. Or serve in individual soup bowls (makes 4-6 bowls).

7. Garnish with shelled pepitas, which may be toasted if preferred. This easy to make Creamy Roasted Pumpkin Soup is dairy-free, vegan and low-fat No Halloween pumpkin in sight, well it comes as no trick that 2-3 cans of pumpkin puree may be substituted.

Pumpkin is ideal in many other types of healthy recipes, such as pies, puddings, pancakes, cookies, muffins and more

According to WebMD, pumpkins contain vitamins and antioxidants which may help to build immunity, lower cancer risk, reduce blood glucose for diabetics, improve eyesight and help keep skin looking younger! The Mayo Clinic offers a list of fall superfoods as well.

Thank you Cookie and Kate for your passion to “Love real Food” and live a healthier life.

Until the next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

(Main image: Thanks to Jade Aucamp @jadeaucamp for making this photo available freely on Unsplash 🎁

https://unsplash.com/photos/OMcrCX6wDpU )