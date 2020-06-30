Celebrating the Fourth of July: What does freedom mean?

San Diego, June 30, 2020–As national holiday Fourth of July beckons us

to celebrate COVID-style this year, as it ignites many to ponder the true

meaning of freedom; and, how the meaning may have changed as restrictions

have been made to restrict it.

The first Fourth of July

Historically, the wording for the Declaration of Independence was approved

by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, according to

ConstitutionFacts.com/us-declaration-of-independence/fourth-of-july.

Moreover, originally printed copies of the Declaration of Independence

were apparently widely distributed–creating an imprint on American

history; and, with the deaths of Thomas Jefferson and John Adams on July

4, 1826, July 4th became even more indelible–eventually leading to July

4th becoming a national holiday memorialized by Congress in legislation

passed between 1939 and 1941.

Fourth of July symbolizes freedom, and the birth of America

“We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal;

that the are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights;

that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

-Thomas Jefferson





The meaning of freedom means a variety of things to every individual

world-wide; and, Americans understand freedom’s principles by virtue of

being an American born into a democratic society.

According to Live Science:

“Freedom is the power or right to act, speak, or think as one wants

without hindrance or restraint, and the absence of a despotic

government…including freedom of the press, freedom of assembly, freedom

of expression, freedom of speech and freedom of religion.”

Freedom and responsibility

But with freedom comes responsibility–responsibility to accept that to

live in a civil society, there are limits to the extent by which

individual rights might be exercised.

A good example of limitations is evident in current times, as the right to

assemble in peaceful demonstration is understood by most Americans

However, this principle has been recently ignored by some so as to

ignore the spirit of “peaceful, ” materializing into destructive and

oftentimes violent behavior.

The balance between what is felt, or believed, versus responsibility to

conduct which exemplifies what is considered civil is oftentimes at

conflict, mitigated in some cases by the threat of punishment or laws.

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t

pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for,

protected, and handed on for them to do the same.”

-Ronald Reagan

Billy Graham, in the “4Things the Bible Says about Freedom,”comments

that freedom has been a theme found in the Bible from Genesis to

Revelation.

“For you were called to freedom, brothers. Only do not use your freedom as

an opportunity for the flesh, but through love serve one another,”

Galatians 5:13.

Civil responsibility, and the concept of brotherly love, is found as a

tenant in many religions, as an example of a Golden Rule-type concept

found as a fundamental.





Freedom is independence, and the ability to make individual choices

The pursuit of life, liberty and happiness are privileges oftentimes taken

for granted, expected–and, sometimes without the understanding that in

in order to receive it is it usually necessary to give.

Nelson Mandela says it well:

“For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.”

From all of us at LifeCycles, have a happy and safe Fourth of July!