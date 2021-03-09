Celebrating the brave pioneers of Women’s History Month

SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2021–Once freedom has been fought and won, those who now benefit could be unaware of how it came into being, something we should be reminded of on Women’s History Month.

Celebrating Women’s History Month

Throughout the month of March, there is great time to thank countless women of all ages and races who paved the way, leading to the yellow brick road of equal opportunity for all women.

In 1987, the US Congress passed Pub. L. 100-9 which gave designation to the month of March as Women’s History Month .

From 1988 through 1994, Congress ratified additional resolutions which authorized the President to proclaim March of each year as Women’s History Month .





“Women’s History Month is a celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture and society” , since the formation of the United States of America.

Especially in the early history of our country, women have primarily tended primarily to household matters and procreation and raising children.

The Industrial Revolution gave rise to opening the door to machine-driven work, changing the entire landscape of the average American worker.

As time progressed, and World Wars I and II gave rise to the massive exodus of American males to foreign shores fighting to preserve freedom, leaving wives behind to manage their households alone.

Many women were forced to work in factories which parts and artillery needed quickly to support troops’ efforts in fighting abroad.

The 19th Amendment

Through changing times and new technologies, women’s work became transformed.

Coupled with the 1919 ratification of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote, as more women were forced to work, either for war efforts or economic necessity, many women began to question their variety of traditional roles within marriage and their place in the world at-large.

Leading up to the passage of The Equal Rights Amendment, passed by Congress on March 22, 1972, and ratified by a variety of States up until today, there are now 38 US States which have passed it into law.

“Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the US or any state on account of sex,” as stated in American Progress is the fundamental principle of the 19th Amendment.

With women working more and more, and some desirous to advance their professions and perhaps pursue advanced education, American society was in great turmoil for many years–and, to some degree, even today.





Today there are approximately 166.6 million females in the US as of July, 2019; and, approximately 161.7 million males, according to census.gov.

Once reaching the age of 85, in 2019 there were approximately 4.2 million women to 2.4 million men in the US.

The trend is for larger populations of women versus men throughout an entire lifespan.

Raising children, if that is a choice, accounts for specific durations based on child-bearing years, and therefore it would be difficult for many women to not consider their own unique pathway to fulfil family goals, while incorporating personal ones.

Throughout the generations many women have made impressive strides to be recognized as women who do “firsts”, from Marie Claire.

1920’s Amelia Earhart, in 1928, became the first female pilot to bravely fly across the Atlantic Ocean.

in the 1930’s Eleanor Roosevelt changed the role of the First Lady as her husband, President Roosevelt took office; and broke with tradition by becoming an advocate for human rights, then later becoming the United Nations Chair of the Human Rights Commission in 1945.

1940’s Hedy Lamar, glamorous Hollywood actress, shocked many when she co-invented a radio frequency Secret Communication Device which hindered enemy radio frequencies during WWII.

1950’s Queen Elizabeth II is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, after having become Queen upon the death of her father, King George VI.

1960’s Betty Frieda, known for her groundbreaking book, The Feminine Mystique, co-founded the National Organization for Women, encouraging future generations to seek opportunities beyond traditional female roles.

1970’s Aretha Franklin, an African American gospel singer from Detroit, became an iconic superstar–later becoming the first woman ever to be inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

1980’s Benazir Bhutto became the first Pakistani Prime Minister, succeeding her father’s overthrown government; and, three months after giving birth.

1990’s Dr. Mae C. Jamison was the first African American woman to be accepted into NASA’s astronaut program, earning her a ride aboard the Endeavor into space–which honored her as the first African American to fly into space.

2020’s Tammy Duckworth became the first Thailand American woman and first amputee to be elected to US Congress.

Today, women are breaking the glass ceiling of limited opportunity and not discriminated againse because of their sex, while breaking new ground in high paying professions, as laid out in CNBC:

1. Pharmacists

2. Lawyers

3. Chief executives

4. Computer and information systems managers

5. Physicians and surgeons

6. Software developers, applications and systems software

7. Software programmers

8. Management analysts

The highest paying jobs for women are notably in health care:

-Management analysts

-Human resources managers

-Nurse practitioners

-Physician assistants

-Pharmacists

-Physicians and surgeons

-Veterinarians

There is a lot to celebrate throughout National Women’s History Month!

With the ability to create our own destiny, which may include a rich family life, there is no end to what can be accomplished or what could be contributed while enriching quality of life for others.

Laws which empower us with equality and opportunity are there for us for our benefit to utilize and become the very best version of ourselves.

We have many who came before us to honor and thank throughout this month of March!

They paid the price and paved the way for all women of today, as they carved out a pathway with their hopes, dreams, sweat and tears to sustain us well into the future.

Main image: Rosa Parks, Eleanor Roosevelt and Autherine Lucy Foster, Photo credit: Library of Congress

www.loc.gov/item/94506916/