Celebrate Healthy Weight Week and get into health all year!

. SAN DIEGO– January 21, 2020, January 20 through January 26 is Healthy Weight Week! It is a great opportunity to do more than lose holiday weight gain or lose those extra nagging extra pounds.

Healthy Weight Week is an opportunity commit to making optimal health a lifelong passion

The price of poor health is too great to pay in ill health due to the adverse health effects of being overweight or obese. According to the CDC, being above normal weight increases the risks of diseases, which could include some or more of the following:

-High blood pressure

-High cholesterol





-Diabetes

-Coronary heart disease

-Stroke

-Cancers

-Mental illness and disorders

Choosing the right dietary plan

With so many diet plans to choose from, the solution could be as simple as choosing mindfulness as a permanent state of being. While maintaining a focus on the goal of optimal health.

Having a complete comprehension of your health as a baseline can be the result of receiving expert analysis. Seeking advice from medical or health care professionals can be helpful.

With a firm understanding of the health status today, and what if any corrective measures would be advised, losing weight might be part of the overall plan leading to improved health and well-being.

Losing weight could be as simple as counting calories each day, exercising throughout the week and stepping on the weight scales daily–all integrated into a lifestyle plan which is individually right.

Keep a journal of your progress

Keeping a personal journal of this journey of ever-increasing health is helpful not only emotionally but also by showcasing individual successes, daily progress, barriers and challenges, and the overall journal history by monitoring daily progress over time.





Weight loss requires mindfulness in most cases. A good place to begin is knowing your current weight and how many pounds you should lose to reach a healthy goal.

Keep on target with the body mass index

Factors such as height, frame, sex and mitigating health conditions combined influence weight. Discovering body mass index (BMI) is one of the most popular techniques.

Body mass index calculates height and weight, thereby calculating what is considered normal weight.

According to Healthline.com, a normal weight range is considered to be 18.5 to 24.9, with underweight being below 18.5. Overweight is a score of 25-29.9. A score of 30-35, or higher is in the obese range.

To calculate your current score, add your height and weight to the BMI calculator and determine what range is appropriate.

If you are within a normal range, but on the high side, consider dropping a few pounds to reach a healthier weight. A healthy score is always worthy of celebration! Discovering your score and reaching out for healthful advice, are the first steps towards achieving better health and greater overall wellness.

Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity, according to WHO.

Health is wealth

Being mindful of health, therefore, is a daily priority. It is a personal choice, journey and commitment leading towards living an optimal life.

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!