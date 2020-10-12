Celebrate autumn with a healthy Cranberry Angel Food cake

San Diego: The cranberry is a powerful antioxidant that has been said to fight cancer, lower cholesterol and prevent the flu, as published in WebMD.

The mighty cranberry is helpful to overall immunity

According to the National Institutes of Health, cranberry juice can inhibit bacterial adhesion to host cells, including influenza and H1N1.

Even celebrities are taking notice of the healthy fruit, cranberry juice is Oprah’s go-to when fighting a cold.

The pandemic has put us all in a heightened state of awareness for the health and well being of ourselves, family, and friends, but who says staying healthy can’t be fun? I can think of no better way to keep the cheerful autumn spirit than preparing this delicious and healthy cranberry angel food cake from WebMD.

Holiday Angel Cake

Ingredients

1cup of cake flour





11/2 cups sugar or sugar substitute

12 egg whites

1½ tsp vanilla extract

1½ tsp cream of tartar

1-cup fresh cranberries or ½ cup dried cranberries

1tbs finely chopped orange zest (or substitute lemon zest

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Use a clean, dry bundt pan.

Sift flour, ¼ cup of sugar or sugar substitute together in a bowl.

Whip egg whites, vanilla, cream of tartar and salt with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form. Add the remaining sugar and whip it again forming peaks. Fold in the flour a third at a time.

Mix in cranberries and orange zest





Pour angel food batter into a pan and bake for 40-45 minutes.

Cool completely.

This tasty treat is low in calories and has 0 cholesterol, 0 saturated fat.

The edible gift

Show your love to friends and family by gifting a beautifully packaged home-baked cranberry angel cake. It makes a wonderful take-home gift after a fabulous fall-themed dinner party.

Stay healthy while enjoying this wonderous season.



Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

(Main image: https://www.pxfuel.com/en/free-photo-oofkl)