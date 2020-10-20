Home Featured CDC and California’s tips for celebrating a COVID safe Halloween
FeaturedHealthHolidays

CDC and California’s tips for celebrating a COVID safe Halloween

by Laurie Edwards-Tate
written by Laurie Edwards-Tate
CDC and California’s tips for celebrating a COVID safe Halloween

SAN DIEGO, October 20, 2020 — Trick-or-treating on Halloween can be supernaturally fun, but for Californians, trick or treaters and party revelers will find themselves putting their broomsticks away or flying in an entirely new direction to accommodate COVID guidelines on the spookiest night of the year.

Thanks to Paige Cody @paige_cody for making this photo available freely on Unsplash 🎁
https://unsplash.com/photos/hiuBsBPPquE

The California Department of Health lists tips for staying safe this 2020-style Halloween

Guidance for Safer Halloween and Día de los Muertos celebrations during COVID:

Make your own haunted house or candy scavenger hunt at home

Watch a horror movie or not so scary one for younger children, carve jack-o-lanterns


Have an online costume contest

Enjoy a Halloween meal outside with your family

View an outdoor art exhibit with members of your household

Read More From Laurie Edwards-Tate

Decorate your home and yard for Halloween

Give out treats to those in your household

Create a playlist of spooky tunes and send it to your friends

Design face masks to match costumes

Have a Halloween hunt in your backyard

Thanks to John Noonan @theonlynoonan for making this photo available freely on Unsplash 🎁
https://unsplash.com/photos/QM_LE41VJJ4

Dia de Los Muertos tips

Create an alter in your front window so visitors can view it from a safe distance

Have a virtual alter and put it on social media and share with friends and family


If you visit a cemetery, only go with members of your household, wear masks, and socially distance

Practicing safety ensures that fun-filled Halloween memories bring smiles to the faces of those who experienced it

To help preserve those Halloween smiles, remember that not all Halloween candy is created equal. In fact, sticky and chewy Halloween candies such as candy corn and gummy bears are considered among the worst for teeth, according to the article, “Ways to keep tooth decay at bay this Halloween,” by DeltaDental.

And what candy do they consider to be the best for healthy teeth? Chocolate is the winner, because it melts quickly and doesn’t stick to your teeth.

Thanks to Paige Cody @paige_cody for making this photo available freely on Unsplash 🎁
https://unsplash.com/photos/Es6I-4eHVug

Enjoy Halloween with the hopefulness that next year we will be dusting off the broomsticks and letting ghosts and goblins fly in.

We can’t wait to be haunted next year!

Until next time enjoy the ride in good health!

(Main image: Thanks to NeONBRAND @neonbrand for making this photo available freely on Unsplash 🎁- https://unsplash.com/photos/A59lWOrZVnw )

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Laurie Edwards-Tate

Since 1984, Laurie Edwards-Tate has served as President and Founder of At Your Home Familycare, a non-medical Home Care Aide Organization, serving seniors, disabled, infirm and children. Laurie is Board of Director 2018 (elected), Palomar Health; Executive Board Member; Chair Board Human Resources Committee; Member of Audits & Compliance Committee; Community Relations Committee.

You may also like

Freedom is calling all Americans to vote to...

Hunter’s Laptop: Former NY Mayor Rudy Giuliani is...

Five places to find tasty bites in Fort...

Pelosi’s cynical COVID bill ultimatum sinks Monday stocks

Bidens in Ukraine: Time to rethink the FBI...

A bin Ladin who loves America, and President...

Lessons learned: Teofimo Lopez Jr. defeats Vasiliy Lomachenko

Las Vegas undercard results: Barboza Jr., Berlanga bang...

Ron Rivera featured in this week’s 6 NFL...

Trinidad and Tobago’s Budget 2020-21 Strategy: Key Economic...