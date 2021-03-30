Cancer prevention may be on the horizon with new cancer vaccines

SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2021– Cancer research which provides the basis for the COVID-19 vaccines may result in cancer vaccines. Unknown to most is that the German-based BioNTech firm, co-founded by Ozlem Tureci and her husband, Ugur Sahin, has been working on ways to encourage the human immune system to battle tumors. Prior to the onslaught of COVID-19. The couple quickly realized that their research spanning over two decades, could have potential benefits for the fight against the COVID pandemic.

Cancer vaccines within sight

Aptly named “Project Lightspeed,” their work using the mRNA vaccine, developed in conjunction with Pfizer Pharmaceutical, has become a cornerstone in the vaccine behind the global effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now believed that BioNTech may produce approved cancer vaccines within two years, expanding upon their ground-breaking research using mRNA to instruct human immunity to fight cancer.

Incidences of cancer have an unfortunate impact across the United States

According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 1.8 million Americans were diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Approximately 276,480 women and 2,620 men were diagnosed with breast cancer, which is the most common form of cancer, and the leading cause of new cancer diagnoses.

In 2020, lung and bronchus cancer was the second-highest cause of cancer, followed by prostate, colon and rectum. cancers.





Preventing cancer is no longer an unusual topic for discussion, as the impact of this dreaded disease in all variations and types seems to be commonplace. It is difficult to talk with people whose life has not either been directly or indirectly affected by some form of cancer.

According to Emory Winship Cancer Institute, cancer prevention should include:

-Exercise ( 150 minutes recommended per week)

-Antioxidants (Vitamins C, E, zinc and selenium)

-Plant products (phytochemicals such as berries, curry, green tea, tomatoes, soy, grapes, wine and nuts)

-Drugs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs; and, prescribed tamoxifen and raloxifene)

-Cancer vaccines (cervical and liver cancer vaccines are available; and, more will be available)

These commonsense recommendations for preventing cancer have a foundation in the reduction of inflammation, insulin, sex hormones, cholesterol, and other cancer-stimulating properties.

As there is an endeavor to help prevent cancer, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is also able to improve the overall quality of health and therefore life.

It is highly recommended to work with health care professionals familiar with the entire health profile to determine what cancer preventive measures are best for an overall health and wellness strategy for care integration.

New treatments and vaccines are now underway which give great hope for all Americans and the entire Global community

Together, as we tackle and triumph over unforeseeable pandemics and diseases, scientific advancements and developments which were before COVID-19, or in response to it, could soon be promising stepping stones into a brighter tomorrow and a world free from cancer.





