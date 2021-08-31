WASHINGTON: More and more information is breaking as ‘bombshell news’ from a variety of reputable sources. The narrative about the need for being vaccinated to prevent Covid-19 infection seems to be falling apart more every day now.

The public explanation of the four American drug companies producing Covid-19 vaccines held that these new mRNA vaccines would not work like all previous vaccines. RNA are molecules that encode certain proteins in the body. The RNA used in these Covid-19 vaccines will encode for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The theory was that by injecting this RNA cells will start to produce and secrete the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

The immune system will then respond to the presence of that viral protein by producing antibodies. However, this technology is entirely unproven, and there’s no telling what the long-term health effects will be on this new RNA programming.

So that was the public speak of the intent of these Covid-19 vaccines.





However, now there are bits and pieces of the puzzle coming out that call into question what is really in the Four American-made vaccines.

Stew Peters interviewed Dr. Jane Ruby where she discussed the findings of Dr. Robert Young. Dr. Young has come forth with shocking new evidence as to the contents of all four American manufacturer’s vaccines. Part of his show also had healthcare workers who described what the injections are doing too many of those who have been vaccinated.

‘ABSOLUTE PROOF – COVID SHOTS CONTAIN LETHAL PARASITES, GRAPHENE OXIDE, STAINLESS STEEL = MURDER’ – Stew Peters Show



Dr. Ruby is an expert pharmaceutical researcher, began by saying,

“Stew, it’s another bombshell. Look, I’ve reported on several experts examinations of the Covid-19 vaccine contents and the reason this is such a hot topic is because these companies have failed over and over again to reveal everything that’s in them.”

She goes on,

“In the first revelation we saw from Combivacs (previous Spanish study) they showed visual evidence of the toxic graphene oxide and since then we’ve had reports of foreign matter, foreign matter like metals and we’ve seen visually damaged red blood cells from the U.K., from Germany, and now we have a stunning set of results from an expert in microscopy, a Dr. Robert Young, who has advised that he has examined the contents, multiple vials of the contents, from all four companies. That would be Pfizer, Moderna, J&J and AstraZeneca.”

Dr. Rudy has been down this road before and a number of websites such as Politifact and Reuters have claimed her claims false. Now, it would appear she has decided to bring out the ‘big guns’.

She makes the case for Dr. Young,

“For those people interested in the technology of this kind of thing, this doctor was very, very thorough. He used a regular microscope which we call optical microscopy, he used Brightfield and phase contrast microscopy, Dark-Field of which we have shown evidence from other doctors here on the show, he used UV absorbents and fluorescents spectroscopy… He used a number of different electron microscopes, not just one but different types of them, believe it or not. And he also used nuclear magnetic resonance, an MRI like approach to this.”

What Dr. Young found was Pfizer’s sample had both parasites and different kinds of lipid nanoparticles of metals. (Lipid nanoparticles in COVID-19 vaccines: The new mercury to antivaxxers) (Some 2,000 people had ‘severe adverse reactions’ to Pfizer, Moderna vaccine: MOH)

In the Moderna vaccine he found nanoparticles of carbon, nitrogen, oxygen, aluminum, copper, iron and chlorine.

Peters asked, “What is the use for injecting somebody with a parasite?”

Dr. Ruby (laughs) saying, “I don’t believe there is any.”

She goes on to report,

“And in fact Dr. Young was able to identify in the Pfizer material the type of parasite. I will let him, hopefully he will be on your show soon, I will let him talk about the names and the types of parasites but the one that he sighted in this particular picture (slide 4) is something that is lethal to humans.”

Later Stew showed video from frontline workers battling the Covid-19 pandemic who are now breaking ranks from the status quo. He came forward to expose what he has termed a “COVID Cult.” Mr. Joe Timm is in the process of suing the vaccine manufactuers and encourages a civil uprising in America over what is going on with the administration of the four Covid-19 vaccines.

Timm is now a heart patient living in pain and unable to work. In 2020 he was a frontline worker against Covid-19 as a respiratory therapist. He reported he got his final vaccine May 6th.

“About 2 weeks after that, that’s when the trouble started. I now take, which I never took ever before, until the vaccine, Gabapentin (holds up bottle), I take that for neuropthropy pain for various places throughout my body in various places. Um, Ibuprofen 800 milligrams (holds up bottle) for pain that I just can’t stand. Because of the vaccine I have a compromised immune system um, which that compromise caused a weakened heart.

I just got out of the hospital 3 days ago. I was in there for 8 days. I had to have my heart cardioverted which for those of you who don’t know what that means it means they put the paddles on my heart and shocked it back into rhythm. I now take Eliquis (holds up bottle) for blood clots. A THOUSAND DOLLARS! I now take Propranolol (holds up bottle) which makes your heart contract stronger and keeps the beat regular.

For the immune system I take Doxycycline (holds up bottle) and I take Cephalexin (holds up bottle) also, both of those are antibiotics to try to keep me from catching anything that might come my way and compromise my heart because that’s what happens. Never had that problem until after the vaccine. Never had a heart problem in my life never took a heart pill.”

He concludes,

“So, for all you people that scream at everybody that they’re unvaccinated, I take these medications for you (holding up each bottle again), this one, this one, this one, this one, and that one! And that is so I can play nice in the sandbox with you people. STAY IN YOUR LANE! If you haven’t gotten vaccine, STAND YOUR GROUND! If you gotten the vaccine than just stay in your lane and shut the hell up. Don’t get the stab. Don’t do it.”

‘MY BIGGEST REGRET IN LIFE IS GETTING THE COVID VAXXES [2021-08-09] – JOE TIMM (VIDEO)’

The video also contains this statement from Timm.

“I am a Respiratory Therapist in a hospital in Indianapolis, IN, and my biggest regret in life is getting the Covid Vaxxes. I got the two dose Pfizer vaxxes. I listened to the government, mainstream media news, and the CDC without doing sufficient research. I BOUGHT INTO THE GOVERNMENT LIES, and didn’t listen to the 1,000s of Medical Doctors that have been saying don’t take the depopulation jab.

I have always been a very healthy human being, but since two weeks after my second jab, I have been in endless pain, and debilitated to the point I can NO LONGER WORK. I have now been unable to work for 4 months, and after making this video was admitted to the hospital. I now have heart problems, blood clots, and endless pain, and the only thing the doctors tell me is that I am vaccine damaged, and there is NO CURE and NO GOING BACK TO UNVAXXED. The cure for Covid-19 is Hydroxychloroquine and/or Ivermection, but there is NO WAY TO REVERSE THIS GENE ALTERING JAB (which is not a vaccine) that has now trashed my immune system, permanently damaged my heart and blood system, and has given me permanent nerve damage. I AM TELLING YOU RIGHT HERE AND NOW, STAND YOUR GROUND, AND DO NOT TAKE ANY COVID VAXXES. Just Say No and Do Not Consent!!!”

