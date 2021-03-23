SAN DIEGO — Blueberries are both pleasing to the palate and low in calories. These little beauties are packed with immune-boosting flavonoids.

Delicious and beautiful blue-purple hued blueberries are also one of America’s favorite fruits.

Blueberries, a tasty immune-boosting superfood

Flavonoids are antioxidants that can help boost your immune system and reduce damage to cells according to Geisinger.

In addition to an abundance of flavonoids, with only 84 calories per cup, one serving of blueberries contains 4 grams of fiber, 24 percent of the RDA for Vitamin C, 36 percent of the RDA for Vitamin K, and 25 percent of the RDA for manganese.





These tasty berries may also provide significant protection from the damage caused by free radicals. Healthline states, “Blueberries are believed to have one of the highest antioxidant levels of all common fruits and vegetables.”

Another plus: Many believe that blueberries help protect the body against cancer, aging, high blood pressure, heart disease, urinary tract infections and more. In fact, some believe that blueberries just might contain the key to the fountain of youth!

“Brain Berry”

A study conducted by James Joseph, Ph.D. — a scientist at the Laboratory of Neuroscience at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University — and published in Vitamin Shoppe’s Amazing Wellness, found that feeding lab animals extracts of blueberries helped stimulate neuron function and communication in their brains.

Stimulating neuron communication helps sharpen memory. In so doing, this, in turn, improves the brain-processing necessary for maintaining balance and coordination.

Joseph speculates that the polyphenols found in blueberries would “turn on” these signals in their brains. That, in turn, would stimulate old neurons to talk with each other in a similar way to neurons that are young.

Additionally, these powerhouse berries contain antioxidants called anthocyanins. These antioxidants work to enhance memory and improve the ability to learn.

“Grapes and blueberries have also been shown to improve brain function in older adults with mild mental impairment.” — Healthy Living

Better yet, blueberries can reduce inflammation and slow down the onset of memory loss.

So when it comes to adding these berries to your diet, take some sage advice offered by James Joseph, Ph.D., as published in Healthy Living.

“When it comes to brain protection, there is nothing quite like blueberries.”





–James Joseph, Ph.D.

Feeling blue?

According to NIH, blueberries, with their high flavonoid content, can decrease the risk of developing depressive disorders. This could be yet another incentive to add a helping of blueberries to your daily routine.

Looking for ways to add the beauty and benefits of blueberries to daily life?

Consider adding a handful of blueberries to your morning cereal, toss into a salad, float them in a bowl of punch, add them to a dessert such as ice cream and sorbet or simply grab a handful and enjoy!

Blueberry juice is an easy way to enjoy the great taste and health benefits while on the run.

Blueberries are just what you need for brain health and to boost your immune system.

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

(Main image: Thanks to Joanna Kosinska @joannakosinska for making this photo available freely on Unsplash🎁