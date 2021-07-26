Big Tech and the MSM: Furthering the side effects of COVID confusion

DALLAS: Right now there is a battle in this country over who can voice an opinion, or free speech, on Big Tech Media – Google, Facebook, and Twitter, to name a few. While American’s are suffering from whiplash over the constantly changing narrative from the CDC, Fauci, Biden, and the World Health Organization, many of the side effects of COVID lockdowns and masks are being ignored. (The Implications of COVID-19 for Mental Health and Substance Use)

Dr. Andrew Kaufman completed his psychiatric training at Duke University Medical Center after graduating from the Medical University of South Carolina. He holds a B.S. degree from M.I.T. in Molecular Biology. In a recent interview, Kaufman says that according to the U.S. Patent office the COVID vaccine cure was actually released before the COVID genome was discovered.

With Big Tech and compliant liberal media censoring experts and providing conflicting information about COVID, it is no wonder American’s are hesitant to follow Government recommendations.

As reported in the article Why Americans Can’t Trust the CDC’s COVID-19 Advice, senators speaking with Rochelle Walensky, of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) echoed the feelings of many Americans:





“I always considered the CDC to be the gold standard,” Sen. Susan Collins (R–Maine) told Walensky at the Senate hearing. “I don’t anymore.”

Collins worried that the CDC’s excessive conservatism “undermines public confidence in your recommendations,” including “the recommendations that do make sense.” Kavita Patel, health policy director during the Obama administration, expressed similar disappointment, telling CNBC “the CDC’s credibility is eroding as quickly as our cases of coronavirus are eroding.”

Yet the agency continues a pattern of arbitrary, dubious, and ever-changing recommendations.

Last year Kaufman was one of the first to call out COVID deaths counts as misleading

“The CDC issued a special document that’s guidance on filling out death certificates and they have essentially gone away from their usual protocols where you want to have some certainty about the cause of death. And they have said that even if there is suspicion that COVID might be the cause of death you should just put that as the cause of death on the death certificate.”

But Dr. Kaufman’s viewpoint is against the narrative out of Washington D.C., so it must be stopped – right? Or should you be given the opportunity to listen, and make decisions for yourself and your family? Decide to send Janey to school with enough masks that she can change them every few hours.

Kaufman claims that the government is hiding the inner workings of the COVID tests and COVID vaccines from Scientists.

Kaufman says the numbers game played by the CDC and fake news media are either exaggerated or just plain wrong. But the question is, as an adult can you watch the video, listen to Dr. Kaufman and make up your own mind?

Among his claims, Kaufman blows the whistle debunking face masks to stop COVID-19

Parents in Gainsville FL have children’s facemasks tested to horrifying results.

In the article, University of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens on Children’s Masks, parents sent six facemasks from children to a lab for testing only to receive horrific results.

The parents sent in three surgical masks, two cotton masks, and one was a polyester gaiter. Masks not previously worn and a t-shirt worn at school were control samples for the analysis. And the results are a Petrie dish of horrors for any parent.

According to published reports, three of the masks had severe pathogenic and pneumonia-causing germs.

Half of the masks had one or more types of pneumonia-causing germs on them. One-third of the samples tested positive for one or more types of meningitis-causing bacteria. One-third of the samples tested positive for hazardous, antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections.

The dangerous pathogens the lab tests reveal are as follows:

Sepsis

Pneumonia

Tuberculosis

Keratitis and granulomatous amebic encephalitis

diphtheria

Legionnaires’ disease

food poisoning

causes Lyme disease

pneumonia, bloodstream infections, meningitis, UTIs-resistant to antibiotics

severe infections-high morbidity rates

meningitis, sepsis

As a parent, should Big Tech and the MSM ban articles reporting the results of these parents’ testing results? Or should a parent know that their child is at a significant health risk and know the dangers?

Biden’s Government and Big Tech Media say no, we will decide what is best for you.

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently said 99% of the new COVID deaths are from the unvaccinated. (99% of COVID deaths are now of unvaccinated people, experts say) But we know this is untrue because so many people who are 100% vaccinated are coming down with COVID again. (Texas Dems slammed for ‘superspreader’ trip as Biden, Pelosi aides catch COVID)

The British-U.S. reports the opposite. Dr. Kaufman explains that tests for COVID-19 do not offer guidance as to how to identify the genome under an electron microscope. Noting that some 40,000 experiments have been conducted all around the world and not one of them matched the benchmark exactly.

One of the many bombshells Kaufman releases is when he talks about what he thinks is really going on behind closed doors based on his scientific background in experimental testing,

“They were all a little off and this is what happens when you try to repeat an experiment that’s invalid. It is that you don’t get the same results. But of course all these different results they call ‘variants’ and this is a very important scheme to not only continue the fear but to ramp it up and then use this to justify everything. But they haven’t isolated and characterized any one variant at all and they have never done any studies even where they look at the actual clinical outcomes.

Generally what they do is they do some kind of computer simulation that says this may be more transmissible and a little more dangerous it’s really probably just people sitting around saying, ‘How can we make this scary and how can we fudge the science to make it look like it backs that up?”

But who decides if Dr. Kaufman is right or wrong? He has the credentials to support his opinions. But is some guy on YouTube the right person to get advice from? And who should decide who that “right person” is. (Survey: Nearly 1 in 4 Consumers Distrust Government COVID Data)

CDC Guidelines still in place

The CDC states that masks are still necessary on planes, trains, and buses, and airports.

In an updated June 17 guidance, masks are no longer required in “outdoor areas of a conveyance (like a ferry or the top deck of a bus)” and fully vaccinated individuals may resume everyday activities that were done prior to the pandemic without mask-wearing or physically distancing unless required by federal or state law.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second shot of a messenger RNA vaccine or after a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The CDC does not give guidance for people who’ve recovered from COVID-19 and have natural immunity.

