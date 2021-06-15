Big Media protecting Roe v. Wade cancel Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life Ad

WASHINGTON: Big Media is scared that the Supreme Court is about to overturn Roe v. Wade. They are so scared they don’t want anyone to talk about it. So, The Daily Wire reports, that Big Media refused to run a Susan B. Anthony List pro-life ad they deemed to be ‘controversial’ and ‘unacceptable.’ The advertisement isn’t vulgar or pornographic. It doesn’t use the “N” word like Hunter Biden’s emails. It isn’t pornographic like Mylie Cyrus’s “Wrecking Ball” video.

The pro-abortion mainstream media want the unborn canceled and here is the obvious truth. Their go-to move was to cancel pro-life.

There is a clear and outrageous double standard in full effect being enforced 24/7 by the mainstream news media. As a Fox’ News contributor Michael Goodwin once quipped, “If it weren’t for their double standards, Big Media and Big Tech wouldn’t have any standards at all.”

Why Media and Entertainment Networks Cancels Pro-Life

No surprise that now, several news media outlets have taken cancel culture one step further. They are refusing to run paid advertisements because they don’t like the message. That message is contained in the Isn’t it Time the Law Reflects the Science? A 30-second advertisement that makes the point that laws on abortion have not evolved with science.





The “controversial” content of the ad includes its references to Five decades of medical breakthroughs have changed our understanding of fetal development. That Every age group has more opportunity to live except one: the unborn still fall victim to outdated laws. That science now tells us that at 15 weeks these babies have formed faces. They smile and yawn. They feel pain.

These are just some of the reasons why European countries ban late-term abortions.

In five decades we’ve learned that the unborn are just like us, yet our laws fail to reflect that science.

The ad is “controversial” because it is an effective, logical scientifically based challenge to abortion on demand. And it subtly invokes science and progress with an eye to evolving law, something liberals normally embrace to scuttle the Constitution as “outdated.” What is equally clear is that as technology narrows the gap between the 1973 Roe v. Wade’s granting a woman’s absolute abortion right and the scientific unborn baby viability right, the Supreme Court will be forced to revisit its own groundbreaking finding.

“…the State does have an important and legitimate interest in preserving and protecting the health of the pregnant woman, whether she be a resident of the State or a nonresident who seeks medical consultation and treatment there, and that it has still another important and legitimate interest in protecting the potentiality of human life. These interests are separate and distinct. Each grows in substantiality as the woman approaches [163] term and, at a point during pregnancy, each becomes “compelling.”

The advances in medical science be able to determine the unborn’s baby’s viability and how viability itself is defined will be legally “compelling” enough to warrant the upholding of Constitutional Due Process rights and even privacy rights by the Supreme Court. Mainstream media and cancel culture advocates are deathly afraid of this approaching possibility. The ad lays the groundwork by focusing atention on this statement:

“In five decades we’ve learned they are just like us. Isn’t it time the law reflects the science?”

Cancel the Ad at Any Costs

The Daily Wire reported that CBS, CMT, and the Hallmark Channel and CMT, justify canceling the controversy over abortion by using meandering vagueries of business-speak like, ” Issue-oriented ads…designed for the purpose of presenting views or influencing legislation on issues that are controversial by general public consensus are unacceptable,” mentioned in a CMT email.

Via email to SBA List, CBS explained that “Issue-oriented advertisements that are designed for the purpose of presenting views or influencing legislation on issues that are controversial by general public consensus are unacceptable.”

It appears clear that the network either embraces abortion on demand or they are afraid of being the target of highly agitated pro-abortion cancelation activists.

The advertisement “doesn’t issue any calls to action to Congress or attack any candidate or politician,” the SBA said. “It simply praises the modern miracles of medicine and health care tech which have increased opportunities for every generation in the last 50 years, except for the unborn because the U.S. allows abortion-on-demand through birth,” according to the Daily Wire.

The newest twist in cancel culture is language itself. The alphabet soup mainstream news media now cancels content as “controversial.” Issue-oriented advertisements on controversial issues are unacceptable.

In other words, Shut Yo’ Mouth about abortion…You’re Canceled!

About the authors:

Kevin Fobbs began writing professionally in 1975. He has been published in the “New York Times,” and has written for the “Detroit News,” “Michigan Chronicle,” “GOPUSA,” “Soul Source” and “Writers Digest” magazines as well as the Ann Arbor and Cleveland “Examiner,” “Free Patriot,” “Conservatives4 Palin” and “Positively Republican.” The former daily host of The Kevin Fobbs Show on conservative News Talk WDTK – 1400 AM in Detroit, he is also a published author. His Christian children’s book, “Is There a Lion in My Kitchen,” hit bookstores in 2014.

California PolitiChick Susan Swift Arnall is a lawyer, wife, and conservative mother of seven children. Since her impassioned call into Rush Limbaugh’s radio program in 2009, Susan has given political commentary on radio and blogs and was invited in 2010 by Andrew Breitbart to write for his young website Big Journalism. She has written over 60 published articles for Breitbart.