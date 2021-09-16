Biden and Fauci get Duked out with reports out of Duke University

WASHINGTON: A new study out of Duke University really blows the ethics of the Covid-19 vaccines. It blows the narrative of Dr. Anthony Fauci that the vaccines are effective and the need for an unconstitutional mandate by Joe Biden. If Fauci is serious about following the science, perhaps he should start by looking at Duke University’s recent outbreak!

Unless a Covid-19 case resulted in hospitalization, the CDC suddenly and irresponsibly stopped tracking breakthrough cases. Why? We need to know if these vaccinated people are carrying the virus and we need to be checking viral loads,

In an article we published before, CDN predicted Fauci and the CDC would try to redefine what it means to be vaccinated. Welp, here ya go!

“Before the change, the definition for ‘vaccination’ read, ‘The act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease.’ Now, the word ‘immunity has been switched to ‘protection.’” – The Miami Herald :

“The term ‘vaccine’ also got a makeover. The CDC’s definition changed from “a product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease’ to the current ‘a preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases.’”

A new video by Tony Lin is blowing up the Internet relative to Covid-19.





Tony Lin’s YouTube channel offers his beliefs:

‘Covid Outbreak In Duke University – 97.8% Are Fully Vaccinated 2.2% Are Unvaccinated’ – Tony Lin

He goes on to list a source he looked at of the Duke University Covid Tracker

Mr. Lin looked at rates from August 23rd to the 29th, the first week of school as Duke had an outbreak on their online tracker.

This offers conclusive proof the vaccines promoted by Fauci and Biden are ineffective. As we have said in previous articles in CDN; There is no such thing as a Covid ‘breakthrough case’. These are vaccine failures.

Some will say they are testing positive but they are remaining asymptomatic which means the vaccines are working but that flies contrary to the way the CDC said the vaccine works. It seems like a rather insincere ‘cover your ass’ response. It flies in the face of how a traditional vaccine works. When they work.

On March 30th, in an MSNBC interview with Rachel Maddow, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said,

“Our data from the CDC today suggests that vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick, and that it’s not just in the clinical trials, but it’s also in real-world data.”

In Tony Lin’s reporting on the Duke University findings he says,

“If any people have any common sense or logic, I would question why, with such a high vaccination rate, still so many people… This is the question one; (Why) still so many people tested positive? And the question two is; Most people who tested positive they are fully vaccinated so obviously if you do the simple math… let me do the simple math calculations here… So let’s do a simple math calculation here… Let’s see how many a percentage of people… How many a percentage of fully vaccinated people test positive in this CoV outbreak? So the total of fully vaccinated people that’s probably around 357 and divided by the total people tested positive which is 365 and you get .978 percent. So .978 percent of people who tested positive for CoV outbreak are from fully vaccinated people.”

Simply put the latest Covid-19 outbreak that happened at Duke University saying 365 people tested Covid-19 positive after the first week of the school. However, only 8 out of the 365 were unvaccinated while 357 were fully vaccinated. Duke University is said to have 98% of its students and staff fully vaccinated and yet about 97.8% their new Covid-19 cases are of the fully vaccinated!

In a previous August video Tony Lin did a review of another Covid outbreak in San Francisco that was covered in The New York Times.

‘Covid Outbreak In San Francisco Hospital – 75-80% Covid Cases Are Fully Vaccinated – NY Times’

This is clear evidence the vaccines are doing little or nothing to stop Covid-19. There does seem to be some data that suggests having had the vaccine, your chances or having a lesser case, i.e., not dying, is greater.

It is time to rely on proven drugs that are known to stop this pandemic as has been demonstrated in other countries over and over again!

Congress and/or the Supreme Court need to put a stop to Joe Biden’s abusive use of a presidential executive order.

He has no authority. He has no right. It is time for public watchdog groups and Congress to determine who is profiting off of the administration of these American-made Covid-19 vaccines. Follow the money!

Maybe the perceived vaccine hesitancy is really about yet another illegitimate presidency? A fake president Biden who wants more of us to get the jab:

“ We have been patient but our patience is wearing thin and your refusal has cost all of us.”

Does this actually mean:

“We are losing our patience as our patient load is down due to natural immunity building up. Your refusal to get vaccinated is costing us all who have stock in these vaccine makers.”