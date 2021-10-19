Avoid fall weight gain with salmon and sweet potatoes

SAN DIEGO, October 19, 2021–Fall weight gain is an unfortunate side effect of the season, but not unavoidable. A delicious feast of Sheet-Pan Salmon with Sweet Potatoes & Broccoli and exercise can help you maintain a healthy lifestyle during the coming months.

Avoiding fall weight gain

Healthy Women states that people gain weight in the fall due to the cold weather, we tend to stay inside snuggled up on our couch watching tv and eating snacks. Ways you can avoid putting on pounds are by taking a walk, or riding a bike.

You can also maintain a healthy lifestyle during the next few months by eating nutritious foods instead of snacking.

Salmon is healthy unsaturated fat and can raise good cholesterol levels according to Healthline.

Salmon is packed with omega-3 fatty acids which are necessary for good health.





Omega-3 fatty acids are not naturally made in the human body, so supplementation is critical.

They help reduce cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, help lower triglyceride levels, improve mood and cognition, reduce inflammation, and improve eye health.

Salmon also contains valuable vitamins and minerals such as vitamin B-12, vitamin D, vitamin B3, vitamin B-6, biotin, choline, iodine, pantothenic acid, potassium and selenium. It is also a great source of low-calorie protein.

For the best methods to prepare salmon while ensuring it is optimally healthy, it is best to sear, bake, broil or grill.

Sweet potatoes, an autumnal favorite, is a complex carb, and this tasty tuber may help you lose weight if cooked properly and you moderate your accompanying condiments.

Sweet potatoes are high in fiber and rich in vitamin A, which is an excellent way to ensure a strong immune system.

Broccoli at only 31 calories a cup is great for gut health and aiding weight loss.

The trio of salmon, sweet potatoes and broccoli is a winning combination for a healthy meal on a crisp fall evening.

Eating Well has a superb recipe for Sheet-Pan Salmon with Sweet Potatoes & Broccoli.

Sheet-Pan Salmon with Sweet Potatoes & Broccoli

Ingredients

3 tablespoons low-fat mayonnaise

1 teaspoon chili powder or cayenne

2 sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into small cubes

4 teaspoons olive oil, divided

½ teaspoon salt, divided (or salt substitute)

¼ teaspoon black pepper, divided

4 cups broccoli florets

1 ¼ pounds salmon fillet, this will be cut into 4 pieces

2 limes, 1 zested and juiced, 1of the limes will be cut into 4 wedges and served on the plate with the salmon

¼ cup crumbled feta cheese (lowfat)

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro (skip if you don’t care for the taste of cilantro)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil and coat with cooking spray or olive oil.

Combine the mayonnaise and chili powder or cayenne in a small bowl.

Mix the sweet potatoes with 2 tsp. oil, 1/4 tsp. salt, and 1/8 tsp. pepper. Spread the sweet potatoes out on the prepared baking sheet, and roast for 15 minutes.

Mix the broccoli with the remaining 2 tsp. oil, 1/4 tsp. salt, and 1/8 tsp. Black pepper. Add this mixture to the pan with the sweet potatoes and set it near the sides of the pan, you want it separate from the sweet potatoes. Place the salmon in the center of the pan. Spread 2 Tbsp. of the mayonnaise mixture over the salmon. Bake for 15 minutes, until the salmon is flaky.

Add the lime zest and lime juice to the remaining 1 Tbsp. mayonnaise.

Top the salmon with cheese and cilantro. Drizzle the sweet potatoes and broccoli with lime-mayonnaise sauce. Plate with the cut lime wedges.

