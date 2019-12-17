Home Christmas Avocado and grapefruit salad for a healthy addition to your holiday feast
ChristmasFeaturedFood - Restaurants to RecipesHealth

by Laurie Edwards-Tate
written by Laurie Edwards-Tate
SAN DIEGO: Looking for a healthy side for your holiday dinner or brunch table, Avocado and Grapefruit salad is the answer! This can be served as a main course side or, remove the onion and arrange with toast points for a refreshing and healthy breakfast / brunch choice.

Ancient avocado

Avocados have an ancient history. They are depicted in early Aztecan drawings and artifacts, and experts believe they date back to approximately 10,000 years ago.

Originally brought into California in 1971 by a Santa Barbara judge, California is now the largest producer of avocados in the U.S.

Avocados are healthy and naturally high in good fats and supply a variety of vitamins, minerals such as vitamin k, folate, pantothenic acid, vitamin B6, vitamin C, and potassium.


Avocados also contain naturally occurring lipids which are believed to reduce inflammation

Rich in protein and high in fiber, avocados may also help with maintaining a healthy weight.

Moreover, avocados are easy to prepare and can be eaten raw or cooked. They are delicious in a variety of recipes such as salads, soups, main dishes and more–delighting palates beyond that of being the main ingredient in guacamole.

The following Avocado and Grapefruit Salad, published by Whole Foods Market, makes preparing a healthful and delicious salad with only a few ingredients a snap.

image via unsplash/@saileyas

Avocado and Grapefruit Salad

Ingredients

2 fresh grapefruits

2 avocados–peeled, pitted and chopped

1/4 small red onion, thinly sliced

1 head Bibb or butter lettuce

Directions

-Using a large knife, carefully peel grapefruits, making sure to remove
all of the white pith.

-Working over a large bowl to catch any juice, but along the side of each
membrane to release the segments and let them drop into the bowl.


-Add avocados and onion, and toss well.

image via unsplash/@aniawld

-Arrange lettuce leaves evenly on a platter.

-Spoon salad mixture over the top of the lettuce leaves and serve.
This refreshing salad recipe serves 4 people and is 230 calories per
serving.

It may be eaten without dressing.

Pair with this healthy vinaigrette

Ingredients

-1/4 olive oil

-1/8 cup balsamic vinegar

-1 clove garlic, crushed

-1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Preparation

Whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, and mustard. Add in the crushed garlic,
Lightly pour over the Avocado and Grapefruit Salad-or, serve in small individual cruets, offering one for each guest.

The oil and vinegar dressing provides 4 individual servings.

Avocados provide delicious meals which quick and easy to make–and contribute to overall good health.

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

Avatar

Since 1984, Laurie Edwards-Tate has served as President and Founder of At Your Home Familycare, a non-medical Home Care Aide Organization, serving seniors, disabled, infirm and children. Laurie is Board of Director 2018 (elected), Palomar Health; Executive Board Member; Chair Board Human Resources Committee; Member of Audits & Compliance Committee; Community Relations Committee.

