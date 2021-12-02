Abortion: An impossible question to answer fairly

.WASHINGTON: Abortion is very personal to many. It is a topic many of us do not discuss in polite company. We know we can become very angry and passionate about our positions ranging from “abortion is murder” to “my body, my choice.” Without much middle ground.

Some feel abortion is part of the communist manifesto to lead America down the road to zero population growth. Some believe abortion is racist and a way to reduce the population of black people because activist Margaret Sanger promoted it publically while privately being racist.

The Supreme Court has been hearing arguments in the most important case related to abortion in decades. It could be one that will return the decision of abortion back to the states. Which could pare back or eliminate the right of women to receive abortions established nearly a half-century ago in Roe v. Wade.

The case comes before the court because of concerns a Mississippi law that bans most abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Roe allows abortion based on the three trimesters of pregnancy. During the first trimester, governments could not prohibit abortions at all. In the second trimester, governments could require reasonable health regulations. Then during the third trimester, abortions could be prohibited entirely so long as the laws contained exceptions for cases when they were necessary to save the life or health of the mother.





Liberals have moved those restrictions to abortion on demand up to and including during birth. (Roe v. Wade Allows Abortions for All 9 Months of Pregnancy, Not Just the First 3).

Roe v. Wade established a framework to govern abortion regulation based on the three trimesters of pregnancy.’

In the first, it allowed almost no regulations. The second it allowed regulations to protect women’s health. And in the third it allowed states to ban abortion as long as exceptions were made to protect the life and health of the mother.

The court discarded this trimester framework in 1992 in the case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey. But this case retained what it called Roe’s “essential holding” — that women have a constitutional right to terminate their pregnancies until fetal viability.

The high court asserted states could not ban abortions before fetal viability. This lead to the questioning by Justices as to when fetal viability is established. Particularly with medical advancements in fetal survival gaining ground every day.

Nonetheless, Liberal justice Sonia Sotomayor claims that the unborn are also brain dead.

So when can a fetus survive outside the womb? At that time of Roe v. Wade, this was determined to be around 28 weeks after conception. With improvements in medical technology that came with time, that time is now determined to be around 23 weeks.

As medicine advances, that “weeks” timeline of viability is liable to shrink.

In 2017 a pregnant, undocumented 17-year-old in a federal refugee detention shelter in Texas sought an abortion.

The Trump Administration gave the girl an ultimatum to either go through with the delivery or leave the country. It was the job of attorney Scott Stewart, then a Department of Justice lawyer, to help defend the ultimatum issued by the Trump administration.

Stewart is well-positioned for such a legal argument. He graduated from Princetonm studying law at Stanford. There is time spent clerking for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as well as Judge Diarmuid F. O’Scannlain of the U.S. Court of Appeals (Ninth Circuit). He also has served in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel as well as in time as a private practice litigator.

As deputy assistant attorney general in the Civil Division of the Justice Department, Stewart presented more than 40 oral arguments in the federal courts of appeals.

The girl in the detention center in Texas of 2017 obtained a court order allowing her to have the procedure, but the Trump administration prevented her from leaving the shelter for the appointment.

That decision, Stewart argued, did not create an undue burden on the minor.

“She can get relief with voluntary departure,” he argued.

A federal judge declared she was “astounded” by the argument and ordered the government to allow the minor to go through with the abortion.

Mr. Stewart is now, once again, at the center of a high-profile abortion case.

Stewart was appointed the solicitor general for Mississippi in February. Today he will appear before the Supreme Court to defend his state’s law prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and challenging Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, both of which both affirmed the right to abortion before fetal viability.

Mississippi’s only abortion clinic has sued the state, saying the new law ran afoul of Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Casey is the 1992 decision that affirmed Roe’s core holding.

Lower courts have said the law was clearly unconstitutional under Roe v. Wade, which forbids states from banning abortions before fetal viability at about 23 or 24 weeks.

Judge Carlton W. Reeves of Federal District Court in Jackson, Mississippi, blocked the law in 2018, saying the legal issue was straightforward and questioning the state lawmakers’ motives.

“The state chose to pass a law it knew was unconstitutional to endorse a decades-long campaign, fueled by national interest groups, to ask the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade,” Judge Reeves wrote. “This court follows the commands of the Supreme Court and the dictates of the United States Constitution, rather than the disingenuous calculations of the Mississippi Legislature.”

“With the recent changes in the membership of the Supreme Court, it may be that the state believes divine providence covered the Capitol when it passed this legislation,” he wrote. “Time will tell. If overturning Roe is the state’s desired result, the state will have to seek that relief from a higher court. For now, the United States Supreme Court has spoken.”

Thereafter a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, in New Orleans, affirmed Judge Reeves’s ruling.

“In an unbroken line dating to Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court’s abortion cases have established (and affirmed, and reaffirmed) a woman’s right to choose an abortion before viability,” Judge Patrick E. Higginbotham wrote for the majority.

The dissenting Judge James C. Ho wrote a reluctant concurring opinion expressing misgivings about the Supreme Court’s abortion jurisprudence.

In his brief to the court Stewart wrote for the court today Stewart argues,

“Roe and Casey are egregiously wrong.” He then concluded, “The conclusion that abortion is a constitutional right has no basis in text, structure, history, or tradition.”

In Mississippi’s petition seeking Supreme Court review, state officials told the justices that

“the questions presented in this petition do not require the court to overturn the decisions of the cases of Roe or Casey. However, they do raise the possibility in a footnote.”

The court most likely will issue its decision in late June or early July of next year. Of course, 2022 is the year of midterm elections which will ensure the debate over abortion will remain a political flashpoint for both parties.

As previously noted, abortion is very personal, However, sometimes alternative viewpoints are a good thing in a debate to soften both sides and bring them together in the middle.

My grandmother was told to abort my mother in pregnancy. There were fears for her life if she continued the pregnancy. My grandmother, a devout Christ-follower went through the pregnancy. My mother was born and both grandma and mom were healthy and happy. The doctor was wrong.

Had my mother been aborted, it is important to note the remarkable woman the world would have lost.

My mother was loved by all who knew her, even though she was a brain. While very smart, she was also modest and humble. She graduated from Columbus West High School (Ohio) in just three years. She then went on to The Ohio State University where she graduated as a Registered Nurse in another three years.

Because of the war efforts of World War II, she and others went through an accelerated program going year-round to produce nurses for our wounded warriors.

So because of her smarts and hard work she was an R.N. holding lives in her hands at the young age of 20.

My mother then went on to marry one of those wounded warriors she was treating.

He would go on to become a fireman/paramedic and they had two pretty productive kids thereafter (if I do say so myself).

Being a nurse’s and fireman’s son, you become acutely aware of the fine line between life and death. You know and understand it much better than most others. Three issues of the abortion debate have always bothered me since 1973 and how the court of that time got it wrong:

1. Modern birth control should have stopped most unwanted pregnancies by 1973 as we had developed birth control devices for both men and women as well as birth control medications for women. This begs the question: If you really believe it is your body and your choice, why not do something for your body before you have sex which you know can lead to pregnancy?

2. If we can determine life ends when somebody lacks brain activity and cardio-vascular activity in their body, how is it we cannot use the same medical standards for the unborn to be welcome into this world?

3. There is no real informed consent to the abortion procedure. What about all those women who get abortions and are thereafter physically or mentally scarred for life?

Something our liberals and media will never allow discussion over is this last issue. They would rather deny the problem exists than address it head-on so they can continue to push their agenda. So many women have come to me looking for comfort and direction after they have had abortions. My first response was always to tell them I am not a counselor and that is the type of person they really need. My second response was to simply listen.

The most ironic and iconic woman to ever cry broken in my arms was a devout Catholic medical professional in graduate school going for her advanced medical degree.

She had just had her fourth abortion. She was in love with a man who kept impregnating her as they dated in college. I asked her why she did not just get on the birth control pill and she told me because her Catholic faith would not allow it was it is considered a sin. Leading to my asking

“An abortion isn’t worse in your church?”

My compassionate nurse/mom came to the surface in this exchange as I said,

“You, as a medical professional the same as my mother, have to know that every time you risk your body in this procedure, you risk not having children when you want them later in life, right?”

I do not know whatever happened to this young lady. She was smart in the classroom so I assume she got her advanced degree. She was painfully naïve in her personal life and religion though. I pray for her still.

Many of those who favor abortion as a constitutional right of a woman are totally unaware of what the fetus goes through.

Recent news reports and videos have started to change that.

“An Aborted Baby Dies A Violent Painful Death (Truth # 2)” – CORAL RIDGE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH



Perhaps the late great Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia said it best:

“The method of killing a human child… is so horrible that the most clinical description of it evokes a shudder of revulsion.”

What was even more revolting was when we learned some people around the world profit off of the sale of the parts of aborted fetuses but that is another story for another day.

