2020 could use some pumpkin spice: Relieving stress with aromatherapy

SAN DIEGO: Autumn has arrived and with it the crunchy sound of brightly colored leaves and the absolutely alluring scent of pumpkin spice. Aromatherapy has been known to reduce stress levels and there is something so comforting and calming about the smell of pumpkin spice. Something which we could all use a bit of right now.

You’re my little pumpkin pie

Few can deny the relief of the long-awaited cooling trend following summertime heat, lending itself nicely to wearing a cozy sweater, relaxing by a blazing fireplace, and sipping hot apple cider spiced with a hearty cinnamon stick – ideally shared with a loved one.

In fact, pumpkin scent is purported to be an aphrodisiac, with the promise of raising testosterone levels in many men.

Alan Hirsch, director of the Smell and Taste Treatment and Research Foundation of Chicago suggests, “Throw away the perfume and get some pumpkin pie.”





The scent of a woman or the scent of pumpkin spice?

Though research studies were not able to determine the reason that the scent of pumpkin is pleasing to so many men, it is thought that “The odors could induce a Pavlovian continued response reminding partners of sexual partners of their favorite foods,” according to foundation researchers, published in Natural News.

If you don’t want to have all the calories of a pumpkin pie, Oprah Magazine lists their top 14 picks for 2020.

Pumpkin-Scented Beeswax Blend Candle

Root Candles

Pumpkin Dulce Candle

Capri Blue

Lindsay Lucas Candles

Spiced Pumpkin Yankee Candle

Yankee Candle

Pumpkin Bakery Soy Candle

Lorenzen Candle Co

Pumpkin Chai Candle

Blk Orchid Apothecary

Pumpkin Butter Jar Candle

WoodWick

Homesick Pumpkin Patch Scented Candle

Homesick

Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works

Pumpkin Spice 11 oz. Soy Jar Candle

Sweet Water Decor

Pumpkin Chai Candle

NEST Fragrances

Halloween Pumpkin candle

A to Z Candles

100% Natural Soy Wax Candle

One Fur All

Pumpkin Clove Jar Candle

Capri Blue

A candle tip is trim the wick of the candle. This will help keep the flame from burning too hot, causing that annoying pool of melted wax.

Fond memories of the aroma of pumpkin spice

Perhaps the smell of a pumpkin scented candle evokes pleasurable memories from seasons past. Like tasting freshly baked pumpkin pie, devouring pumpkin cookies or muffins, or sipping hot pumpkin soup.

Regardless of the origin of such fond memories, the joy which the sight, taste, and smell that the fall pumpkin evokes are simply undeniable.

Enjoy the pleasurable emotions felt when inhaling the spicy, warm scent of a pumpkin scented candle, and share this experience with loved ones all season long, creating memories to last a lifetime.

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

(Main image: Thanks to Marius Ciocirlan @madebymarius for making this photo available freely on Unsplash 🎁 https://unsplash.com/photos/T9pdHqCsyoQ )



