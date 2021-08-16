COVID-19 vaccines: What is Nanotechnology and how can it be used?

WASHINGTON, DC — We hear a lot about COVID vaccine hesitancy these days and the occasional term ‘nanotechnology’ tossed around related to this hesitancy. The interesting thing is most Americans have absolutely no idea what it is all about. Nanotechnology has been a theory since 1959 becoming a practical application many years later.

The 1980s held two major breakthroughs allowing for the practical application of nanotechnology. First, was the invention of the scanning tunneling microscope in 1981. This allowing the unprecedented ability to see the individual atoms and bonds. It was able to manipulate individual atoms in 1989.

The second was the discovery of ‘fullerenes’ in 1985.

The discovery of fullerenes expanded the number of known allotropes of carbon, which had previously been limited to graphite, diamond, and amorphous carbon such as soot and charcoal. Fullerenes have been the subject of intense research for their chemistry and for their technological applications especially in materials science, electronics, and nanotechnology.





Carbon nanotubes are cylindrical fullerenes with suggested potential applications for nanoscale electronics and devices.

Movies predicting the future

Those who saw the 1966 movie ‘Fantastic Voyage’ starring Stephen Boyd and Rachel Welch actually do have some idea of nanotechnology already. In this movie, a brilliant scientist develops a way to shrink humans and other objects to nano sizes for brief periods of time.

In the movie, the scientist develops a blood clot in his brain.

A team of Americans in a nuclear submarine are shrunken and injected into the scientist’s body to perform internal surgery both literally and physically. The tension in the movie builds as they have a finite period of time to fix the clot and get out before the nanotechnology wears off.

My first introduction to nanotechnology was at my alma mater, Northern Illinois University’s College of Engineering and Engineering Technology (CEET) in 2011.

As an educator, I noticed the first problem people would have to wrap their minds around this smallness of small is it is a metric form of measurement. The second problem is we are talking about something that cannot be seen. Not by the naked eye or even many microscopes.

Still, it is possible to get people to begin to wrap their minds around this level of miniaturization if we relate it mathematically to things they know. A sheet of copy paper is about four-thousandths of an inch (.004) inches thick or 0.1016 of a millimeter. A sheet of copy paper is 100,000 nanometers thick. Put another way one nanometer is one-billionth of a meter.

For reference, a meter is a little bigger than a yard in our measurement system at about 39 inches.

Another point of reference is a comparison of microns to nanometers.

It has been said an N-95 mask has grid holes of 10 microns while the COVID-19 virus is at .125 microns. This math is why people of science and technology laugh at mask mandates and call them out as fake science.

They ask, “How many times will twelve and a half cents go into 10 dollars?!”, to get people to understand COVID-19 math. The math for comparing microns to nanometers is 1 to 1,000. In other words, 1 micron is 1,000 nanometers.

Nanotechnology is used in many technologies and industry sectors such as information technology, defense, medicine, transportation, energy, food safety, environmental science, and many others.

‘Introduction: What is Nanotechnology?’ – Duke University SMIF

People who are vaccine-hesitant have many good reasons to refuse the untested American vaccine technology of COVID-19 whether it concerns mRNA, to Spike proteins, to ill side effects, to metal things sticking to magnetized injection sites to vaccine death rates which now stands somewhere between 10,000 to 45,00 in America alone.

So that is the textbook explanation of nanotechnology but we all like the dog and pony show any new technology to make it more understandable to the average person. Here would be that example in a video.

‘Top Uber cool Nanotechnology that will blow your mind’ – Mr. Mixture

Interestingly, the same liberals that say we should line up for the unknown vaccine without question, admittedly report that one of the main uses of nanotechnology is “therapeutic drug delivery”.

“Where is nanotechnology mostly used?”

The applications of nanotechnology, commonly incorporate industrial, medicinal, and energy uses. These include more durable construction materials, therapeutic drug delivery, and higher density hydrogen fuel cells that are environmentally friendly.” – Wikipedia

RFID Chips – Just Say NO!

Another reason for COVID vaccine hesitancy and concern over magnetized injection sites is in the concept of RFID technology. This is not a QAnon conspiracy or science fiction. This is real and it has been around for a while. In 1948 inventor and scientist Harry Stockman creates RFID in an invention. In 2015, the RFID market was valued at $26 billion.

Microsoft Chairman, Bill Gates saying,

“How you gather, manage and more importantly use information will determine whether you win or lose”.

‘How Gov Could Use RFID Chips When Millions of Americans Inject COVID-19 Vaccine’

RFID stands for radio-frequency identification.

RFID methods utilize radio waves to accomplish different things. One model of an RFID system consists of three components. There is an RFID tag or smart label, an RFID reader, and an antenna. RFID tags contain an integrated circuit and an antenna. These transmit data to the RFID reader (also called an interrogator).

The reader converts the radio waves to a more usable form of data. Information is then transferred through a communications interface to a host computer system. There the data can be stored in a database and analyzed at a later time.

Since big pharma refuses to allow scientists and the medical community to see what is in the COVID-19 vaccines, vaccine hesitancy and refusals are justified.

No right-thinking person will allow somebody, who’s objective is suspect, to inject an experimental unknown substance into their bodies.

MY BODY, MY CHOICE!

