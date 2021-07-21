A cautionary tale: A history of using medical programs to control a populace

BERLIN: A recently released interview of a Romanian Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav by OVAL Media with Attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Professor Dolores Cahill, and Attorney Viviane Fischer capturing Sharav’s personal story and perspective is gaining views around the Internet. In her interview, she draws parallels from her past in Nazi Germany to the present time today.

Ms. Sharav is the founder and president of the Alliance for Human Research Protection, a nonprofit public watchdog organization dedicated to upholding informed consent in medicine. She became a biomedicine activist after her teenage son was diagnosed with schizo-affective disorder in the 1980s. In 1994, after her son had been on clozapine (Clozaril, Fazaclo) he suddenly suffered a fatal reaction to the drug—a condition called a neuroleptic malignant syndrome.

“I tried to find the best treatment and I wound up bumping against the obscenity of the mental health system,” she said. “At that point, I became an outspoken critic of modern medicine; a watchdog. And to my surprise, I had no competition and I still have no competition,” she said.

Ms. Sharav is a renowned champion of human rights and an expert in biomedical research ethics. Sharav offers valuable insights into the public health arena and state of COVID-19 emergency affecting each and every one of our lives. She shines a light on the corruption plaguing our national vaccine program and exposes the motivations of those involved. Money.

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it!” – George Santayana

Sharav is drawing parallels between the times she lived as a Holocaust survivor. She said,





“T4 is the first industrialized medical murder project in history. The first victims were disabled German infants and children under 3. They were identified by midwives who reported their existence to the state.” (“T4 Program, also called T4 Euthanasia Program, Nazi German effort”)

Her story is a story of yesterday to today and is a story that every individual needs to hear right now.

In October 1939 Hitler empowered his personal physician to kill people considered unsuited to live.

He backdated his order to September 1, 1939, the day World War II began, to give it the appearance of a wartime measure. In his directive, Dr. Karl Brandt and Chancellery chief Philipp Bouhler were “charged with expanding the authority of physicians so patients considered incurable could be granted a “mercy killing.”

Within months the T4 Program (named for the address of Chancellery offices that directed it at Tiergartenstrasse 4, Berlin) involved the entire German psychiatric community. Physicians active in the study of eugenics saw Nazism as “applied biology”. They enthusiastically endorsed this program. It is interesting to note the concept of eugenics was first pioneered by Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger who saw it as a way to control the black population in America. (The Horrifying American Roots of Nazi Eugenics and Remove statues of Margaret Sanger, Planned Parenthood founder tied to eugenics and racism)

Sanger increasingly appealed to the societal need to limit births by those least able to afford children.

Following WWI, Sanger felt that the affluent and educated already limited their child-bearing, while the poor and uneducated lacked access to contraception and information about birth control. Here she found an area of overlap with eugenicists believing they both sought to “assist the race toward the elimination of the unfit. For Sanger, the unfit included blacks, the feeble-minded, and those suffering from life-long disease, including age.

Dr. Ezikiel J. Emanuel is a “Special Advisor to the Director-General of the World Health Organization, as well as a Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress. Dr. Emanuel was the founding chair of the Department of Bioethics at the National Institutes of Health and held that position until August of 2011. Until January 2011, he served as a Special Advisor on Health Policy to the Director of the Office of Management and Budget and National Economic Council.”

Dr. Emamuel is also the writer of the article “WHY I HOPE TO DIE AT 75 An argument that society and families—and you—will be better off if nature takes its course swiftly and promptly“. His argument is that by the time we hit 60, we stop contributing in any meaningful way. And that

“..by 75, creativity, originality, and productivity are pretty much gone for the vast, vast majority of us. Einstein famously said, “A person who has not made his great contribution to science before the age of 30 will never do so.”

Nazi criteria for inclusion in their “killing program” included the killing of the Polish and Jews as unfit, or dirty.

Sharav points out the popular thought of how people of the world could not understand how the Germans allowed so many Jews to be executed. She explained the misinformation campaign by the Nazis held Jewish people were portrayed as spreaders of diseases or the originators of diseases.

Publically the Nazis referred to the program’s victims as having “lives unworthy of living” but more privately referred to them as “useless eaters.”

Sharav draws a parallel of the Nazi’s stigmatizing the Jewish people back then to Fauci and Biden stigmatizing Americans

Biden has already called those who do not get vaccinated, killers. Biden, Democrats, and Fauci claiming that those who do not wear face masks, refuse COVID tests, and refuse COVID vaccinations are responsible for all deaths from Covid.

Prior to this Berlin, Germany, interview, Sharav did a riveting two-part video interview with Stand for Health Freedom where Sharav draws parallels between what happened in Nazi Germany and what’s happening in our society today.

An interview with Vera Sharav, Part One

An interview with Vera Sharav, Part Two

One of the more jaw-dropping moments of her interview is when she revealed,

“The financial beneficiaries of the Nazi genocide were the corporate elite. Their record of collaboration with genocidal regimes is uninterrupted. Without the financial support of Wall Street bankers and collaboration by major U.S., German and Swiss corporations that provided the chemical, the industrial, and the technological material Hitler could not have carried out this unprecedented industrialized murderous operation.”

Sharav goes on,

“COVID-19 pandemic has exposed eugenics driven public health policies in western Europe and the United States. This is a chilling replay of T4! Government directives to hospitals and nursing homes essentially condemned the elderly to death. In Europe, and the United States, hospitals were ordered not to treat, not to provide medical treatment, including oxygen, to elderly people in nursing homes.”

Sharav questions how several U.S. state governors were allowed to mix COVID-19 patients with the elderly of the nursing homes knowing they would put the elderly’s lives at risk. Why is this not premeditated murder? She said when Governor Cuomo withheld the number of elderly deaths, “He concealed the number of elderly deaths so he knew, he knew! When people conceal, they know it’s a crime!”

“For global oligarchs the COVID pandemic has been a financial bonanza. American billionaires increased their vast personal wealth by 2.2 trillion dollars just in 2020,” Sharav stated.

Sharav claims said this was all part of a plan to destroy small businesses and their jobs with them. Claiming doctors who have challenged Fauci and the vaccines of Operation Warp Speed have been vilified and censored. That the contracts of the COVID vaccines have been protected from FOIA requests. Sarav asks, “Why!?”

On the composition of what is in the vaccine for other scientists and doctors to review the work done in the vaccines so far, Sharav points out the unusual cloak of secrecy big pharma has demanded and received.

“If there is nothing to hide, why are they so anxious, no matter that governments has given them immunity, they already have immunity! It is not enough.” Sharav goes on, “Bill Gates stated in 2020 that the final solution to the pandemic will be a vaccine. You can decide what that means.”

Many people find it ironic and beyond comprehension that a college dropout who became a billionaire CEO of a software company prone to hacking and viruses is now trying to have a say in human health virology. “Bill Gates

Wants To WHAT !!! Depopulation through vaccines and healthcare…..” –

It has been said some of the wealthiest elite of the world want the lesser of us to die off to save the world from climate change.

A target figure of 500,000,000 (500 million) has been set. The funniest comments to all of the many Bill Gates posted videos are always akin to, “Well if you really feel that way, Bill, why don’t you lead by example and kill yourself?”

Gates says the world population currently stands at 6.6 billion rapidly heading to 9 billion.

Vera Sharav thinks this is all about pouring billions of dollars into big pharma and the politicians are now the enablers as they take political donations from big pharma to remain in office. They are already talking about having the update COVID vaccines required every year.

She also thinks the vaccines are about controlling the people’s health similar to Nazi Germany and the T4 program since there is a lack of transparency and honesty. She notes that the new mockingbird media (aka Fake News) and social media are now actively banning any information that does not fit the global elite’s narrative. Again, this is unprecedented since Nazi Germany.

For instance, Google demanding this article ACHTUNG! Preparing for the COVID-19 Strike Force that is coming be removed for “unreliable and false claims.”

You be the judge. Read the article – is there anything harmful presented?

Vaccine-related deaths and people becoming re-infected after receiving the COVID vaccine are two areas that one seldom hears reported.

It has been estimated there have now been close to 10,000 COVID vaccine-related deaths. The FDA normally stops vaccine inoculations at a death rate of just 50 which was actually met in January. Why is the FDA not acting to stop these vaccines?

Bill Gates became the largest dollar contributor to the World Health Organization, WHO, after President Donald Trump took away their funding of American taxpayer dollars.

In the above video, the truth is stated most of the prominent fact-checkers of the Internet are hired shills to push a narrative. In other words, fact-checkers who are trying to discredit those critical of the COVID-19 vaccines are actually paid shills of the drug companies guilty of a conflict of interest and misrepresentation as to who they are.

########

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development) who prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.”

Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

LinkedIn

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

Parler