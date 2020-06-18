South London Arts Lab online “Summer Of Love” festival this Saturday 

WASHINGTON- This Saturday, June 20th, honoring the upcoming Solstice and eclipse, the South London Arts Labs will be hosting their second “free” online festival.

Featuring Yoga and ceremony, live art and discussions, poetry, and some of the best DJ’s and performers in the world, including:

This event will be broadcast via Zoom, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch.

The Lab encourages everyone to be artists

The lab encourages everyone to become artists. It's facilitating the space for people to create their own pieces of art: paintings, sketches, digital media or doodles. It also asks for people to submit to the Facebook site for them to be able to post a few lucky ones.





Speaking on the culture and spirit of the event, main collaborator Martin “Youth” Glover stated this via Facebook.

“To prime us for the Solstice Eclipse and New Moon, and the full on cosmic power shift on Sunday, The Arts Lab has come together to help us celebrate and usher in a new Aquarian age of peace and love.

Why now? As the world is full of turmoil, disharmony and confusion. However, the first summer of love in ‘67 was also set to a similar dark backdrop in society and culture.”

Jim Haynes founded the original Arts Lab in 1967 in London (we are lucky enough to have a couple of original members to discuss the vibes) and this directly led to the Summer Of Love. There was more to it than just The Kings Road, Mary Quant, and The Beatles. A complete Revolution of thought came into focus here.

Sexual liberation, Sexual discrimination, Gender, Race, Civil Rights, Ecology/ Climate Change, Drug Law Reformation, Free Education ( The London Free School set up by Hoppy), Anti Globalization. Everything came together and combined through a psychedelic prism of Eastern Mysticism and left-wing politics to create the Counter Culture, that still resonates today, as most of the protest issues now are still these same issues and difference is today, we no longer accept authority without question.

Imagine if that 60’s summer of love and the acid house in the ’80s, had never happened! What a bleak and grey world we would looking out on today, even more so than it is now, and that’s why it’s important to do it again…..and again and again.

Never before has the world needed a Revolution Of Love like we do now.

This Dionysian /Druid ‘60’s energy is ancient and timeless and will always return when the world really needs it

But you have to believe and dream big, believe that truth will prevail and the lies will fail.

We can change the world and we must, if we all work together, everything is possible.”

For more information, full schedule and times, visit- Summer of Love 2020: International Cosmic Arts Lab Festival– (GMT +1 time zone)

South London Arts Labs mission is bringing people together to create art, music, poetry, and generally interesting above and underground happenings.

